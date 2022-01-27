Why Cam Akers is the Rams' Key to Victory

Cam Akers can be the difference-maker in the Rams' NFC Championship matchup against the 49ers.

When the Los Angeles Rams announced that running back Cam Akers would be returning from his Achilles injury, there was plenty of optimism that he could be a force for the team's postseason push.

Through the first two rounds of the playoffs, Akers has shown he still has the adequate burst to make defenders miss in space. Akers has 163 all-purpose yards through their two playoff games against the Cardinals and Buccaneers. His dynamic rushing ability and skill-set as a pass-catcher, has allowed the Rams to explore a different wrinkle to their offense.

Against Tampa Bay, Akers consumed the role of the primary rusher for the Rams. He played 81% of the offensive snaps and was the clear favorite for Sean McVay last week.

However, that doesn’t go without saying that Akers committed two fumbles in last week's showing, causing reason for concern.

On the flip side, running back Sony Michel was limited in his involvement against the Bucs last weekend. While he was the clear workhorse down the back-half of the regular season, Michel has taken a back seat to Akers in recent weeks.

“It’s unbelievable. And, really, I don’t think the stats tell the story for how good he looked, leveling some runs off,” McVay said after Akers' return in Week 18. “He got a couple big-time runs called back. … I thought Cam was outstanding. He did a great job. And he’s only getting more and more confident.”

No matter who is the workhorse back, quarterback Matthew Stafford is confident but sees absolute positives in it being Akers.

“Cam is more of a slash player, slash runner, maybe a little bit more top-end speed. But, both those guys could really carry the load for a full game, I think,” Stafford said.

If Akers can break off big runs as he did against San Francisco in their last go-around, the Rams' chancing of defeating the 49ers bode well.

Akers has provided the Rams a nice jolt across the last three weeks. But ball security has to be the No. 1 priority this weekend. Surely, the 49ers will be taking aim at the football, looking to punch it out after seeing Akers let it hit the deck twice against Tampa Bay.

McVay said this week that he still has tremendous confidence in his young rusher, insinuating that his role isn't subject to change. If Akers can put the fumbles behind him and return to form in the way he played during the Divisional Round against Arizona, he unequivocally is the Rams' key to success.

