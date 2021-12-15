Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Rams Add Three More Players to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 16

    The Rams' COVID-19 outbreak continues, as they added three more players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.
    The Rams' growing list of players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list has grown in size once again.

    On Wednesday the Rams placed linebacker Justin Hollins and tight end's Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

    This brings the Rams' total to 16 players on the list. All of which include the following players:

    • RB Darrell Henderson
    • OT Rob Havenstein
    • CB Jalen Ramsey
    • CB Donte Deayon
    • WR Odell Beckham Jr.
    • S Terrell Burgess
    • S JuJu Hughes
    • TE Brycen Hopkins
    • OT Alaric Jackson
    • DT Sebastian Joseph Day
    • DE Jonah Williams
    • S Jordan Fuller
    • CB Tyler Hall
    • LB Justin Hollins
    • TE Johnny Mundt
    • TE Jared Pinkney

    Rams coach Sean McVay hinted yesterday during his conference call with reporters that more players would end up on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Rams added seven players yesterday and three more today.

    Tight end Tyler Higbee is the lone player who's been removed from the list after his results came back as a false positive. Upon re-testing on consecutive days that indicated a negative test, Higbee has been given the clear to re-join the team once practices resume.

    The Rams are currently operating remotely as they've shut down their training facility in an attempt to stop the COVID-19 outbreak they're currently faced with.

    Vaccinated players can return after testing negative twice within 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must isolate for a 10-day period prior to returning.

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

