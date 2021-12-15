Rams Add Three More Players to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 16
The Rams' growing list of players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list has grown in size once again.
On Wednesday the Rams placed linebacker Justin Hollins and tight end's Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.
This brings the Rams' total to 16 players on the list. All of which include the following players:
- RB Darrell Henderson
- OT Rob Havenstein
- CB Jalen Ramsey
- CB Donte Deayon
- WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- S Terrell Burgess
- S JuJu Hughes
- TE Brycen Hopkins
- OT Alaric Jackson
- DT Sebastian Joseph Day
- DE Jonah Williams
- S Jordan Fuller
- CB Tyler Hall
- LB Justin Hollins
- TE Johnny Mundt
- TE Jared Pinkney
Rams coach Sean McVay hinted yesterday during his conference call with reporters that more players would end up on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Rams added seven players yesterday and three more today.
Tight end Tyler Higbee is the lone player who's been removed from the list after his results came back as a false positive. Upon re-testing on consecutive days that indicated a negative test, Higbee has been given the clear to re-join the team once practices resume.
The Rams are currently operating remotely as they've shut down their training facility in an attempt to stop the COVID-19 outbreak they're currently faced with.
Vaccinated players can return after testing negative twice within 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must isolate for a 10-day period prior to returning.
