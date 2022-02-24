Rams LT Andrew Whitworth 'Leaning Towards' Retirement, Says Conclusion Will Come Soon

Andrew Whitworth just capped off the most fulfilling season of his 16-year career. The veteran standout became the oldest player in NFL history to start a game at left tackle at 40-years-old, he was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year and became a first-time Super Bowl champion.

However, the 2021 season might've been the last time the Rams will have the oldest active player anchoring down Matthew Stafford's blindside.

Now approaching two weeks since the Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy inside SoFi Stadium, Whitworth says he's still continuing to weigh his options of whether or not he'll come back for another season.

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"There's a lot that goes into that," Whitworth said Wednesday on NFL Total Access. "Obviously, the family's involved. Me making sure that my commitment level to being the kind of player that I expect myself to be each and every Sunday is a part of that. So, that's something I'm just gonna give it another couple of weeks and make sure I'm pretty confident what I want to do.

"I definitely think, I'm definitely leaning towards probably being done. I think that that's probably best for me at this time in my career. There's obviously days I'm waking up right now that I don't know if I want to do that. It's battling that a little bit. I'll come to a conclusion here soon to give the Rams a chance to make the moves they need to one way or another. But man, what an awesome ride it's been if this is the end."

Surely, there are many factors to consider. Whitworth's body – physically and mentally – are at the forefront of that decision. As Whitworth indicated, if he comes back, he wants to ensure he can play to a level that he demands from himself.

While money isn’t a driving force for Whitworth at this stage in his career, he does come with a salary cap hit of $17.6 million. Therefore, if he does call it a career, the Rams would not only need to find a new starting left tackle, but they would also free up a significant amount of money.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrates after a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

An option to take over at left tackle if Whitworth retires is swing tackle Joe Noteboom, who made two starts this season. Noteboom is an unrestricted free agent who’s set to hit the open market.

From Noteboom's consistent level of play in the limited action he's seen, he's expected to receive a more prominent role than what he's encountered the last four seasons in Los Angeles.

Whether that's taking over for Whitworth or signing elsewhere to take over a starting role, Noteboom has done enough to receive a larger opportunity than to serve as a swing tackle.

The Rams currently sit $21.6 million over the salary cap this offseason, per Over The Cap, but that’s before roster cuts and contract restructures are completed.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.