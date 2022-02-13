Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl LVI Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
INGLEWOOD – Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals looms just hours away from kickoff with the winner hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
With both teams playing their best brand of football down the back-half of the regular season and into the playoffs, this matchup has the making of a physical showing that aligns with the potential to end in close fashion.
Here's a look at the final betting odds just hours away from Super Bowl LVI:
*All odds are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl LVI
- Point spread: Rams -4
- Over/under point total: 48.5
- Moneyline: Rams -200, Bengals +165
While the point spread has shifted slightly throughout the week, it's back to favoring the Rams by four points – the same line as what the odds opened up at. As for Cincinnati being labeled the underdog, they've consumed that role throughout the last two rounds of the playoffs and capped off wins over the Titans and Chiefs.
The point total has remained the same, sitting at 48.5 points – a number that demonstrates that the oddsmakers foresee this game turning into a shootout with points being at large. The Rams and Bengals each finished the regular-season averaging 27.1 points per game, exemplifying the firepower that both offenses bring to the table.
Kickoff for the Rams and Bengals' Super Bowl LVI contest is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3:30 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.
