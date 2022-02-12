Super Bowl LVI Preview: What to Watch for in Rams-Bengals Clash at SoFi Stadium

For the first time in his storied career, former No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford will play in a Super Bowl game. For the second time in his career, Rams coach Sean McVay will lead L.A. in an effort to redeem themselves from the collapse that occurred on the big stage three seasons ago to the Patriots. And for the first time in their young careers, quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will shine under the brightest of lights that the NFL has to offer.

The Rams are making their fifth Super Bowl appearance and have not secured the Lombardi Trophy in 20 seasons. As for the Bengals, they're looking for their first Super Bowl victory in their third trip in franchise history.

With plenty of questions surrounding the pairing of Stafford and the Rams at the time of the offseason trade, the team's new-look offense has taken things up a notch in comparison to where they finished just a season ago.

In Cincinnati, experts questioned the Bengals' selection of Chase in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, as the team's offensive line was abysmal last season and still remains underwhelming in this year’s go-around. Ultimately, Burrow and Stafford led their teams to the biggest stage in the NFL, and have 60 minutes to show what they have to offer.

1. Can the Rams get to Joe Burrow?

Feb 11, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) speaks during media availabilty for Super Bowl LVI at Drake Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest question is what kind of protection Joe Burrow will have. Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd will be staring down Burrow from the opening snap. When the Bengals have efficient protection for Burrow, the running and passing game opens up more and they’re able to score in bunches. However, the more the Bengals have to keep Joe Mixon and CJ Uzomah in to chip and pass block, the more limited their offense becomes. If L,A. wants to capitalize on the havoc in which they inflict on Burrow, creating pressure with their front four will be the biggest key to success.

2. Can the Rams run the ball to open up the entire offense?

Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

For the first time all season, McVay will have access to the combination of Sony Michel, Cam Akers and Darell Henderson Jr. After being on injured reserve since Week 17, Henderson is expected to be active for the Super Bowl and McVay will be able to mix and match with one of the strongest running back trios in the NFL.

The running game opens up so many opportunities for McVay to place Stafford in the perfect offensive situations. Setting Stafford up for high percentage completions, working off the run game, while picking the spots when he wants to throw deep, is the blueprint for success on offense. Following Thursday’s practice, McVay was thrilled with how Stafford will inevitably look on Sunday.

“That's what we wanted," McVay said. "What kind of game it ends up being will dictate exactly what plays that we will run. But he did a great job, found a lot of completions, got a lot of guys involved. That's what we wanted to do."

3. Can the Rams stop the surging Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase?

Feb 11, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) speaks during media availabilty for Super Bowl LVI at Drake Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

While the Bengals' offensive line is key to a complete game on offense for Cincinnati, the duo of Burrow and Chase has been nearly unstoppable regardless of what opposing defenses throw their way. Burrow was named Comeback Player of the Year and Chase was awarded Offensive Rookie of the Year. Teammates at LSU on the National Championship team, both have experience of playing on the big stage. With Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd working underneath, the defensive gameplan set by Raheem Morris will be key in ensuring that the Bengals don’t light up L.A. from the start.

After two tumultuous seasons of NFL action in which the league endured significant outbreaks of COVID-19 and injuries stacking up at an alarming rate, the NFL has what many are calling “The People’s Super Bowl” on Sunday. With many likable players and coaches on both sides, Super Bowl viewers should perhaps be thrilled with the matchup that is aligned.

Regular Season Records: Rams (12-5), Bengals (10-7)

Previous Meeting: Rams defeated the Bengals 24-10 on October 27, 2019

Odds: Rams -4

Stat: The only team to ever host a home Super Bowl – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season – won in their home stadium.

Keep An Eye On: The Rams' defensive front against the Bengals' offensive line.

Rams' Key To Victory: Get to Joe Burrow, inflicting pressure as he attempts to get throws off.

Date/Time: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. PT

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: NBC

Streaming: FuboTV

Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

