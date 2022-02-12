Rams vs. Bengals: Super Bowl LVI Prediction and Picks

Which team holds the edge? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl LVI matchup.

For the second consecutive season, the Super Bowl host city will see their team compete on the grand stage, as the Rams didn’t have to travel ahead of the league's pinnacle event of the year.

While the week of the Super Bowl is unlike any other week in the NFL, both teams made it a point of emphasis to keep their schedules as similar as possible.

With the stakes being at an all-time high, here are our staff predictions and picks for Super Bowl LVI:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

The long-anticipated two-week wait is coming to a close. The Rams find themselves searching for their first Super Bowl victory in 20 seasons, whereas the Bengals are searching for their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

The Rams are riding high, winning eight of their last nine games dating back to Week 13 of the regular season. Specifically, L.A. has received superior play from Matthew Stafford throughout the playoffs, accounting for 905 passing yards and eight touchdowns across his last three games.

As for the Bengals, they’re currently ahead of schedule in their roster reboot given the expectations in which they entered the season. But Joe Burrow isn't taking Sunday's game as just a luck of the draw. He's confident in what he and the Bengals have accomplished this season he says, and they'll be looking to repeat the same blueprint on Sunday – with an offense that can score in bunches.

Ultimately, I see the battle in the trenches serving in favor of the Rams, allowing them to pull ahead and come away with the Super Bowl LVI victory. Burrow has been sacked 12 times during the playoffs and I see that being a similar angle to this contest in what the Rams' pass rush will be able to do in getting into the backfield.

Prediction: Rams 27, Bengals 24

Connor O'Brien, Writer

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams' all-in approach this season has worked, as they find themselves one win away from celebrating a Super Bowl on their home turf. Cincinnati’s impressive and improbable season continues, as they have accelerated their rebuild process ahead of schedule than initially thought.

The Bengals enter Sunday's game after an improbable win two weeks ago on the road in Kansas City. The duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase has picked up right where they left off at LSU, and have constantly kept this offense humming through the season.

For the Rams, they also rely on one of the best duos in football, with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp leading the charge. Both teams also have quality secondary receivers in Tee Higgins and Odell Beckham Jr. But, the battle of the trenches could be the deciding factor in Sunday’s game.

Three weeks ago, the Titans sacked Burrow a playoff-record nine times. With Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Von Miller facing off against a Cincinnati offensive line that gave up the third-most sacks per game this season, I think the Rams dominate the line of scrimmage, leading to a Super Bowl LVI victory.

Prediction: Rams 27, Bengals 20

MJ Hurley, Writer

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller hoists the George Halas Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL's game of the year is here. We have the Los Angeles Rams who exemplified plenty of roster changes and close games in which they pulled off to reach Super Bowl LVI. For the Cincinnati Bengals, they are trying to complete the ultimate worst to first challenge with the Comeback Player of the Year, Joe Burrow.

The two biggest things to watch in this game will be the Bengals' offensive line, and the ball security of Matthew Stafford. If the Bengals can keep Burrow away from the likes of Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd, Cincinnati has a much better chance of winning.

For L.A., the running game is key. Keeping Cam Akers and Sony Michel involved will allow Stafford to play within McVay’s gameplan and perhaps win his first Super Bowl. Ultimately, I see the Bengals falling short in a close victory.

Prediction: Rams 24, Bengals 21

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.