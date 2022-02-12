Rams Players and Coaches Speak on Behalf of Andrew Whitworth Being Named Walter Payton Man of the Year

Players and coaches of the Rams detail the impact Andrew Whitworth has had in giving back to the community.

Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth has played 16 seasons in the NFL, earning four Pro Bowl selections and been named an All-Pro two times.

This season he became the first NFL player at 40-years-old to start a game at left tackle. The list goes on for what Whitworth has accomplished throughout his decorated career.

But the achievement in which he earned Thursday night at the NFL Honors show – being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year – is undoubtedly his greatest moment of recognition.

Each season there is one recipient who receives the honor, recognizing an NFL player who shows excellence on and off the field.

"This award has been about players who are great on the football field, but live with their hearts off it," Whitworth said Thursday during his acceptance speech in Los Angeles. "They made their time in the NFL about more than just the stats they put out on the field, but how they lived off of it. I'm humbled, I'm honored to stand up here and represent the outstanding class of 2021 nominees and all of the previous winners."

Whitworth exemplified immense gratitude for the league's top honor, but he also spoke about the action that is needed and how people can help by getting involved.

"I'm here to tell you we have more work to do," Whitworth said. "Social media has been great for bringing awareness for all our causes. But that's not enough. We need more action. Whether we choose to acknowledge it or not, this is the truth: The people who come to see us play, who watch our game on TV, buy our jerseys, who follow you on social media, they're why our game exists. It's why we have a field to play on. We are financially supported and provided the opportunity to play a kids' game, because of the support we receive from communities across the county and across the world.

"But how are we supporting back? In what ways are we paying it forward to the same communities we all grew up in, we all came from, or maybe the people that we've seen struggling along the way we got to where we are?"

At the Rams' Super Bowl media availability Friday in Thousand Oaks, teammates and coaches spoke on behalf of Whitworth, discussing the impact he's had on a handful of communities.

"You're just reminded of all the things he's done that epitomize the selflessness, the great leader he is,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of Whitworth. “You talk about using your platform for the right ways to really invest and give back. I can't say enough for what he's meant to me personally – as a coach and as a person. I'm so grateful for him. He's been such an instrumental part of everything that's been right about the Rams for the last five years."

Additionally, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was in attendance at the NFL honors as he too received an award — being named Offensive Player of the Year — shared his experience from what he’s seen from Whitworth’s dedication of helping those in need.

"He's the last person that would ever tell you like 'I need you to vote for me, I need you to promote me on this thing,’” Kupp said of Whitworth, being awarded the NFL’s most prestigious honor. “That's not why he does it. But he deserves to be recognized for what he's done, for this community, for the communities across this nation. Back in Louisiana, Cincinnati, all the places he's been, he has just been so focused and driven for the people he's around, making that mindset of the outward approach of making the people around you better.

“It's inspiring to see. I'm so thankful to have him as a leader on this team, as a mentor through the last five years and as a friend. Him and his family will be people we're friends with for the rest of our lives. Just so proud to call him a friend. It was just incredible to be able to be there last night too."

