Top Betting Props to Consider for Super Bowl LVI
INGLEWOOD – Super Bowl LVI is here and the betting spree is well on its way. As intriguing as the game is, the numerous betting props bring an extra layer of excitement to the table.
Aside from betting on the winner outright, the spread and the point total, there are many prop bets to decipher through.
Here are the top betting props to consider ahead of Super Bowl LVI:
Cooper Kupp OVER 8.5 receptions (+105)
Kupp led the NFL in receptions this season with 145 on the year. Kupp has turned into Matthew Stafford's favorite target in the pairing's first season together and I wouldn’t expect his share of catches to drift away from what it’s been throughout the year – specifically the increase he's seen during the playoffs. In three playoff games, Kupp has totaled 25 grabs since the Wild Card Round, including the last two contests in which he's gone over 8.5 receptions.
Odell Beckham Jr. OVER 63.5 receiving yards (-125)
With each week that goes by, Beckham looks to get more involved in the gameplan. Throughout the duration of the playoffs, Beckham has logged 236 receiving yards, including the last weeks in which he's gone over 63.5 yards. As the primary focus from opposing teams is naturally drawn to stopping the Rams' Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, Beckham figures to have another big game as the team's No. 2 option in the receiving game.
Top Betting Props to Consider for Super Bowl LVI
What are the most intriguing betting props for Super Bowl LVI?
Rams vs. Bengals: Predictions for Super Bowl LVI
Here are three bold predictions ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals.
Super Bowl LVI Preview: What to Watch for in Rams-Bengals Clash at SoFi Stadium
Previewing the storylines ahead of the Rams and Bengals' Super Bowl LVI matchup.
Matt Gay UNDER 7.5 kicking points (-118)
Gay was named to the Pro Bowl this season after going 32 of 34 on field-goal attempts during the regular season. However, in postseason play, he's also missed two kicks. However, the reason that I lean on the under for Gay to earn 7.5 kicking points isn't based on his performance, but rather that I think the Rams find the endzone more than relying on field goals to put points up on the scoreboard, limiting Gay's opportunity.
Joe Burrow OVER 24.5 passing completions (-118)
In three of Burrow's last five games, he's completed more than 24.5 completions. In Super Bowl LVI, I see the Bengals playing from behind which in theory would resort to Cincinnati abandoning their running game and becoming a pass-heavy attack in an attempt to pick up chunk yards more regularly. For that reason, I have Burrow going over 24.5 completions.
Cam Akers UNDER 64.5 rushing yards (-118)
Since returning from injury, Akers has busted onto the scene, offering the Rams' running game with a profound burst in reaching the second level of opposing defenses. While he's only played four games this season, Akers has never gone over 64,5 rushing yards and I don't see that changing on Super Bowl Sunday. Specifically, because the Rams are getting back Darrell Henderson Jr. from injury, giving coach Sean McVay three options in the backfield to get involved, making it seem as if Akers' touches could get condensed.
More from Ram Digest:
- Super Bowl LVI Preview: What to Watch for in Rams-Bengals Clash at SoFi Stadium
- Rams vs. Bengals: Super Bowl LVI Prediction and Picks
- Rams Players and Coaches Speak on Behalf of Andrew Whitworth Being Named Walter Payton Man of the Year
- Odell Beckham Jr. is Willing to Sacrifice a Smaller Salary to Remain With Rams Beyond Super Bowl LVI
- Rams' Friday Injury Report for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp Wins Offensive Player of the Year
- Rams TE Kendall Blanton Relishes Opportunity in Super Bowl LVI With Tyler Higbee's Status Unclear
- Rams Expect RB Darrell Henderson Jr. to Return From Injury in Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Expects SoFi Stadium to be a 'Regular Super Bowl Stop'
- Super Bowl LVI is Set to Reach Record Heights for Sports Betting
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.