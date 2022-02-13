Rams vs. Bengals: Predictions for Super Bowl LVI

Here are three bold predictions ahead of Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals.

INGLEWOOD – Sunday's Super Bowl LVI will be the first meeting between the Rams and Bengals since the 2019 season. While they've both endured different journeys to reach the grand stage of the Super Bowl, each team is built upon their explosive offensive attack.

As the Rams look to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in two decades, the Bengals are searching for their first Super Bowl victory.

With everything at stake in this one, here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams and Bengals Super Bowl LVI showdown:

Cooper Kupp wins Super Bowl MVP

Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Certainly, the expectations for what the Rams offense could achieve grew to greater heights following the team's offseason trade to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford. But it would be naive to think anyone saw the 2021 season that Kupp put together coming to fruition prior to entering the year.

Posting a season in which he captured the triple crown, Kupp not only took monumental steps forward in terms of what his box score suggests, but his overall route tree enhanced.

With Kupp consistently showing the knack to break free, I think that continues in Super Bowl LVI against a Cincinnati secondary that's been hit and miss throughout the season. The Bengals defense finished the regular season ranking 18th in yards allowed per game. I see Kupp receiving double-digit targets that will put him over 150 yards and find the endzone twice, earning the nod of Super Bowl MVP.

Rams sack Joe Burrow six-plus times

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates with outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) following a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It's no secret to anyone that the Bengals' weakest link on their roster stems from the offensive line unit. It was their biggest hole last offseason and it will unquestionably be the area they look to address following the 2021 season in an effort to keep quarterback Joe Burrow upright.

Burrow was sacked nine times by the Titans in the Divisional Round. While that threshold is a lofty one to reach, I think the Rams will inflict nagging pressure on him at Super Bowl LVI as Burrow attempts to uncork the deep ball as he's done so often this season.

I foresee the Rams collecting six or more sacks with the likes of Von Miller, Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald bearing down on Burrow as they give the offensive line fits.

The betting 'over' is the side to be on

Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When two teams that are no stranger to scoring in bunches get set to face off, it's inevitable that the over/under will be held in high regard.

The point total for Sunday's game is set at 48.5, a relatively high threshold. But the Rams and Bengals are two teams that predicate themselves on the passing attack from their strong-armed quarterbacks. Plus, the receiving core that's headlined by Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. for the Rams, and Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for the Bengals – gives bettors good reason to expect a high scoring shootout.

The Rams and Bengals each finished the regular-season averaging 27.1 points per game, exemplifying the firepower that both offenses bring to the table. Therefore, I'm picking this game to go over the 48.5 points when these final two teams clash.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.