Super Bowl LVI Ratings Soar to Record Heights

Super Bowl LVI ratings drew an increase of 14% from last year.

The numbers from NBC are in and an average of 112.3 million viewers saw the Rams come from behind to beat the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. The game marked a 14% increase from last year's Super Bowl between the Buccaneers and Cheifs at Raymond James Stadium.

According to NBC, its ratings from Super Bowl LVI totaled the biggest day in sports media history.

Sunday's showing at SoFi Stadium drew the best-rated Super Bowl since the Patriots-Falcons meeting in 2017 that drew an average viewership of 113 million.

Sunday's audience peaked at 167 million watchers, making it the most-viewed show over the last five years.

Led by Peackcock, this year's Super Bowl turned in the highest-rated streamed game with 11.2 million viewers tuning in.

"The Super Bowl once again delivered a massive audience, which included NBC and the unmatched power of broadcast television as well as first-ever presentations on Peacock and Telemundo, and led into our most-watched Olympics coverage in four years," Mark Lazarus, Chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"We're gratified that our strategy of combining the two most powerful events in the world – the Super Bowl and the Olympics – on 'Super Gold Sunday' has paid off in such a big way," NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing this strategy into the future."

Cincinnati led local markets with the highest rating, while Los Angeles didn't crack the top 10, registering a 36.7/77 rating.

Top Metered Markets for Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati (46.1/84) Detroit (45.9/79) Pittsburgh (45.6/74) Columbus (45.4/80) Kansas City (44.6/76) Milwaukee (44.0/75) Cleveland (44.0/78) Boston (42.6/74) Philadelphia (42.3/71) Jacksonville (41.3/73)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and special guest 50 Cent, drew an average audience of 103.4 million viewers across their performance. That marked an increase of 7% over last year's halftime show in which it registered 96.7 million viewers in 2021.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.