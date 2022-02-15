Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals

Super Bowl LVI Ratings Soar to Record Heights

Super Bowl LVI ratings drew an increase of 14% from last year.

The numbers from NBC are in and an average of 112.3 million viewers saw the Rams come from behind to beat the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. The game marked a 14% increase from last year's Super Bowl between the Buccaneers and Cheifs at Raymond James Stadium. 

According to NBC, its ratings from Super Bowl LVI totaled the biggest day in sports media history.

Sunday's showing at SoFi Stadium drew the best-rated Super Bowl since the Patriots-Falcons meeting in 2017 that drew an average viewership of 113 million.

Sunday's audience peaked at 167 million watchers, making it the most-viewed show over the last five years.

Led by Peackcock, this year's Super Bowl turned in the highest-rated streamed game with 11.2 million viewers tuning in.

"The Super Bowl once again delivered a massive audience, which included NBC and the unmatched power of broadcast television as well as first-ever presentations on Peacock and Telemundo, and led into our most-watched Olympics coverage in four years," Mark Lazarus, Chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17681361
Play

Super Bowl LVI Ratings Soar to Record Heights

Super Bowl LVI ratings drew an increase of 14% from last year.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
USATSI_17684969
Play

Cooper Kupp Says Rams are 'Certainly' Capable to Repeat as Super Bowl Champions

Cooper Kupp weighs in on the Rams chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17685012
Play

Rams HC Sean McVay is Focused on Enjoying Championship, Undecided on 2022 Return

Rams HC Sean McVay's latest comments on returning for 2022 demonstrate he's not focused on his coaching future.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"We're gratified that our strategy of combining the two most powerful events in the world – the Super Bowl and the Olympics – on 'Super Gold Sunday' has paid off in such a big way," NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a statement. "We look forward to continuing this strategy into the future."

Cincinnati led local markets with the highest rating, while Los Angeles didn't crack the top 10, registering a 36.7/77 rating.

Top Metered Markets for Super Bowl LVI

  1. Cincinnati (46.1/84)
  2. Detroit (45.9/79)
  3. Pittsburgh (45.6/74)
  4. Columbus (45.4/80)
  5. Kansas City (44.6/76)
  6. Milwaukee (44.0/75)
  7. Cleveland (44.0/78)
  8. Boston (42.6/74)
  9. Philadelphia (42.3/71)
  10. Jacksonville (41.3/73)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and special guest 50 Cent, drew an average audience of 103.4 million viewers across their performance. That marked an increase of 7% over last year's halftime show in which it registered 96.7 million viewers in 2021.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

USATSI_17681361
News

Super Bowl LVI Ratings Soar to Record Heights

1 minute ago
USATSI_17684969
News

Cooper Kupp Says Rams are 'Certainly' Capable to Repeat as Super Bowl Champions

2 hours ago
USATSI_17685012
News

Rams HC Sean McVay is Focused on Enjoying Championship, Undecided on 2022 Return

3 hours ago
USATSI_17681244 (1)
News

Rams Stars Celebrate Super Bowl Championship at Disneyland on Monday

21 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Set Plans for Super Bowl Parade in Los Angeles

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_17682099
News

Rams Turned to Cooper Kupp With Game on the Line to Cap Off Super Bowl LVI Win

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_17681119
News

Aaron Donald, Rams Defense Close Out Super Bowl LVI Silencing Bengals Offense in Crunch Time

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_17680473
News

Rams' 23-20 Comeback Win Over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Completes All-In Master Plan

Feb 14, 2022