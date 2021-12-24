Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 16 at Vikings

    The Rams have released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.
    The Los Angeles Rams injury report is fairly thin this week and they also activated three players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, indicating that things are trending in the right direction.

    As for the Vikings, starting running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday's game. Therefore, running back Alexander Mattison will presumably take over the lead duties.

    Here's how the Rams and Vikings stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the Week 16 matchup inside U.S. Bank Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did Not Participant (DNP)

    • DL Greg Gaines (ankle)
    • OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)

    Limited Participant (LP)

    • CB Darious Williams (back)

    Full Participant (FP)

    • DL A'Shawn Robinson (bicep)
    • LB Jamir Jones (ankle)

    Vikings Injury Report

    Did Not Participant (DNP)

    • C Mason Cole (elbow)
    • FB CJ Ham (hamstring)

    Limited Participant (LP)

    • WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

    Full Participant (FP)

    • QB Kirk Cousins (rib)

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

