Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 16 at Vikings
The Los Angeles Rams injury report is fairly thin this week and they also activated three players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, indicating that things are trending in the right direction.
As for the Vikings, starting running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday's game. Therefore, running back Alexander Mattison will presumably take over the lead duties.
Here's how the Rams and Vikings stack up regarding each team's Thursday injury report leading up to the Week 16 matchup inside U.S. Bank Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
- DL Greg Gaines (ankle)
- OL Andrew Whitworth (rest)
Limited Participant (LP)
- CB Darious Williams (back)
Full Participant (FP)
- DL A'Shawn Robinson (bicep)
- LB Jamir Jones (ankle)
Rams Activate Three Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Rams got back three more players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
Rams Designate RB Cam Akers For Return From Injury List
A Cam Akers return is nearing following a torn Achilles injury.
Vikings Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
- C Mason Cole (elbow)
- FB CJ Ham (hamstring)
Limited Participant (LP)
- WR Adam Thielen (ankle)
Full Participant (FP)
- QB Kirk Cousins (rib)
