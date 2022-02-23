Report: Rams Sign Defensive Line Coach Eric Henderson to Contract Extension

The Rams have signed defensive line coach Eric Henderson to a contract extension, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Henderson was in a contract year, so retaining him is big for the Rams given all the movement they’ve encountered during this year's hiring cycle with assistants taking higher-level positions elsewhere.

While the Rams possess a fierce defensive line, Henderson is a huge help in preparing the group upfront. He's highly regarded as one of the better defensive line coaches in the NFL, and his new extension will keep him in L.A. to remain hands-on with the current group that features Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd.

Sep 2, 2020; Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Eric Banks (79) participates in drills under supervision of defensive line coach Eric Henderson during training camp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Henderson also served as the Rams' defensive run game coordinator this season. It was his first year under that role, while he's held the title of the Rams' defensive line coach across the last three seasons.

Prior to joining the Rams in 2019, Henderson was on the Chargers coaching staff as the assistant defensive line coach.

