Rams RB Cam Akers Unlikely to Play in Week 17 at Ravens

Rams coach Sean McVay was extraordinarily pleased with running back Cam Akers in how he looked in practice, drills and workouts to begin the week. McVay went as far as saying Monday that Akers could play this weekend in Baltimore when the Rams look to defeat the Ravens and presumably clinch the NFC West.

However, as things have progressed throughout the week, McVay has walked back his anticipation for Akers' return, telling reporters Friday that the Rams' second-year rusher is unlikely to play Sunday in Week 17.

"I think next week looks like a more realistic goal, like we've had with him all along," McVay said of Akers.

Akers, 22, was in position to handle the Rams' lead running back duties before suffering an Achilles injury in July. His recovery time was been expedited following his ahead-of-schedule rehab process, prompting his availability at some point this season after the initial diagnosis was thought of to be season-ending.

On Thursday, cornerback Jalen Ramsey hinted at Akers not being game-ready just yet despite the team activating him a week ago. Ramsey mentioned how special of a runner Akers is and pointed to the fact that he shouldn’t be rushed into play as bigger things are ahead for the Rams' talented rusher.

“Cam’s still working to get back, let me say that,” Ramsey said of Akers on Thursday. “Personally, I don’t like the perception that he’s already back, or that he may be getting pushed to get back or anything like that."

While it doesn't look as if Akers will play this weekend, he hasn’t appeared on this week's injury report, indicating that he's been a full participant in practices.

Kickoff for the Week 17 matchup between the Rams and Ravens is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside M&T Bank Stadium.

