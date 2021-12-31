Rams RB Cam Akers Unlikely to Play in Week 17 at Ravens
Rams coach Sean McVay was extraordinarily pleased with running back Cam Akers in how he looked in practice, drills and workouts to begin the week. McVay went as far as saying Monday that Akers could play this weekend in Baltimore when the Rams look to defeat the Ravens and presumably clinch the NFC West.
However, as things have progressed throughout the week, McVay has walked back his anticipation for Akers' return, telling reporters Friday that the Rams' second-year rusher is unlikely to play Sunday in Week 17.
"I think next week looks like a more realistic goal, like we've had with him all along," McVay said of Akers.
Akers, 22, was in position to handle the Rams' lead running back duties before suffering an Achilles injury in July. His recovery time was been expedited following his ahead-of-schedule rehab process, prompting his availability at some point this season after the initial diagnosis was thought of to be season-ending.
On Thursday, cornerback Jalen Ramsey hinted at Akers not being game-ready just yet despite the team activating him a week ago. Ramsey mentioned how special of a runner Akers is and pointed to the fact that he shouldn’t be rushed into play as bigger things are ahead for the Rams' talented rusher.
Rams RB Cam Akers Unlikely to Play in Week 17 at Ravens
Rams HC Sean McVay gives the latest update regarding RB Cam Akers' game status for Week 17 against the Ravens.
Ravens Trending Toward QB Tyler Huntley Starting in Week 17 vs. Rams
Based on Lamar Jackson's injury status, it's looking like Tyler Huntley will receive the starting nod for the Ravens in Week 17 vs. the Rams.
Rams RB Cam Akers ‘Still Working to Get Back' as Timetable for Return Takes a Shift
After getting a sense earlier this week that Cam Akers could return Sunday in Baltimore against the Ravens, his timeline has been slowed down based on Sean McVay's recent comments.
“Cam’s still working to get back, let me say that,” Ramsey said of Akers on Thursday. “Personally, I don’t like the perception that he’s already back, or that he may be getting pushed to get back or anything like that."
While it doesn't look as if Akers will play this weekend, he hasn’t appeared on this week's injury report, indicating that he's been a full participant in practices.
Kickoff for the Week 17 matchup between the Rams and Ravens is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT inside M&T Bank Stadium.
More from Ram Digest:
- Ravens Trending Toward QB Tyler Huntley Starting in Week 17 vs. Rams
- Rams RB Cam Akers 'Still Working to Get Back' as Timetable for Return Takes a Shift
- Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens
- Rams Activate LT Andrew Whitworth From Reserve/COVID-19 List
- Rams at Ravens Week 17 Preview: L.A. Can Clinch the NFC West
- Rams at Ravens Week 17: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
- Matthew Stafford Shares Assessment on Cam Akers' Recovery After Nearing Return
- NFC Playoff Picture: Matchups the Rams Could Face in the Wild Card Round
- Lions Sign TE Jared Pinkney Off Rams' Practice Squad
- Rams' Brandon Powell Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.