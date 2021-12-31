Ravens Trending Toward QB Tyler Huntley Starting in Week 17 vs. Rams

Based on Lamar Jackson's injury status, it's looking like Tyler Huntley will receive the starting nod in Week 17 vs. the Rams.

The Baltimore Ravens have been tasked with operating without star quarterback Lamar Jackson the last two weeks as he nurses an ankle injury suffered in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns.

Earlier this week, Jackson was noted as a limited participant during the Ravens' Wednesday practice, marking the first time in two weeks that he's participated in some capacity.

Baltimore reporters shared video footage of Jackson on Wednesday and he was seen going through drills with a notable limp.

Jackson did not practice Thursday, per the injury report and reports Friday morning out of Baltimore indicate that Jackson was not practicing in the portion open to the media, insinuating that he'll be listed as a non-participant.

Jackson's game status is still unknown but will be declared at some point Friday when the final injury report is released.

It’s trending toward quarterback Tyler Huntley getting the start against the Rams on Sunday. Huntley received the starting nod in Week 15 against the Packers, completing 28-of-40 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, he also burned Green Bay with his running ability, rushing for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Following Huntley's brilliant performance in which the Ravens were a two-point conversion shy of defeating the top-seeded Packers, he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, forcing him to miss last week's contest. Huntley was activated on Thursday, making him eligible to presumably start Sunday when the Rams come into Baltimore.

