Rams RB Cam Akers ‘Still Working to Get Back' as Timetable for Return Takes a Shift

After getting a sense earlier this week that Cam Akers could return Sunday in Baltimore against the Ravens, his timeline has been slowed down based on Sean McVay's recent comments.

The Rams activated running back Cam Akers last week, kickstarting the process of making his improbable return five months since suffering an Achilles injury in July.

But the Rams' second-year rusher who finished his rookie campaign as the team's lead back, may have seen his timetable for return slowed a bit.

Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier in the week that Akers could potentially play as early as this Sunday in Baltimore when the Rams look to secure their 12th win of the season in a game against the Ravens.

But following the Rams' Thursday practice at SoFi Stadium, McVay told reporters that the target for Akers has always been the season finale against the San Francisco 49ers or the playoffs.

“That was always the timeline that we’ve had in place,” McVay said. “He has definitely exceeded our expectations to even be available at this point. And so, I would say the Niners game, or the playoffs is what we’ve always kind of pinpointed as the potential spots."

While that's a different tune from McVay than the notion he delivered to begin the week, he did also add: "but the way he practiced last week made this week a possibility as well.”

To begin the year, Akers was posied to handle the starting duties after he finished his rookie season with 748 total yards and three touchdowns. Specifically, Akers asserted himself when it mattered most – in the playoffs – logging 221 rushing yards in two postseason games.

While Sony Michel has come onto the scene as a starter in each of the last four weeks – leading the NFL in rushing throughout that span – the Rams also lost Darrell Henderson Jr. for at least three weeks as he was placed on injured reserve on Monday with an MCL injury.

As a result, the Rams need a compliment to Michel. They have seventh-round rookie Jake Funk and fourth-year pro Buddy Howell, but neither provide the same impact that Akers does when available.

“Cam’s still working to get back, let me say that,” Ramsey said of Akers on Thursday. “Personally, I don’t like the perception that he’s already back, or that he may be getting pushed to get back or anything like that."

Ramsey, a Florida State product as is Akers, reiterated that they want to ensure that their talented rusher is fully healthy before plugging him back into the running back room on game-day.

“It’s a process, it’s a journey that he’ll continue to go on," Ramsey said. "He’ll continue to grind and rehab. And when the time is right for him to be 100% and ready to come back and contribute to the team, obviously we’re going to welcome him back.”

Ramsey's sense insinuated that Akers is coming along nicely, but he didn't appear as if he thought Akers was certain to play Sunday against the Ravens.

Following Ramsey's media availability, McVay was asked if he agreed with his All-Pro cornerback and he started by saying he's still trying to return to game-day form.

“To truly simulate game-like atmospheres and environments in these settings is very difficult,” McVay said. “We’re not tackling. We’ve really exhausted all the opportunities we have to even wear pads."

McVay pointed to the fact that it's late in the NFL season and at this point in the year, practices have begun to be less physical so the gauge of Akers isn't particularly easy to determine.

“He’s a special player, and we do want to be smart with it,” McVay said.

McVay wasn't willing to officially rule out Akers for Sunday, but admitted that the Rams' former second-round pick is much more likely to at least sit out another week before making his triumphant return.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.