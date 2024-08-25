Rams Releasing RB Boston Scott As Roster Cuts Begin
The Los Angeles Rams are releasing running back Boston Scott following their last preseason game, per Jordan Schultz. Scott signed with the Rams on May 1 on a one-year deal and appeared in all three preseason games with the team.
Scott rushed for 157 over the Rams' three preseason games, splitting the majority of carries with Zach Evans. Against the Dallas Cowboys, Scott led the team with 15 carries for 68 yards (4.5 yards per carry).
Evans led the Rams in rushing over the next two games, rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans. Scott, meanwhile, recorded 55 yards against the Chargers and 34 yards on 11 carries versus the Texans.
Evans and Scott were competing for spots on the Rams' 53-man roster. The Rams already have three running backs in Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Ronnie Rivers, and likely would use more roster spot on another back.
With the Rams releasing Scott, his brief tenure in Los Angeles has come to an end. Scott has spent the majority of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played from 2018-23. Scott has started just 12 games over his career so far, and has primarily been limited to a role as a backup or reserve running back.
The former New Orleans Saints' sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech began his career with the Saints before signing with the Eagles in late 2018. He appeared in just two games as a rookie but developed a role with the team over the next few seasons. Scott had his most productive season in 2020, carrying the ball 80 times for a career-high 374 yards. He also recorded 212 receiving yards and returned 28 kicks for 590 yards.
Following the 2021 season, Scott's role diminished over the last two seasons. In 2023, he did not start a single game and gained just 90 total yards from scrimmage.
With the preseason now over, the Rams will continue to make several other cuts to narrow their roster down to 53 players for the start of the regular season. The Rams kick off the season on Sep. 8, against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
More Rams:
Rams News: Ernest Jones Granted Permission to Seek Trade Away From LA