Rams News: Ernest Jones Granted Permission to Seek Trade Away From LA
In a shocking turn of events, Rams star linebacker and defensive captain Ernest Jones IV has requested a trade. The Rams have granted the young linebacker and his agents to seek a trade.
ESPN's Jeremey Folwer was among the first to share the news via Twitter/X.
The trade request comes a day after the Rams' preseason finale against the Houston Texans. The permission from the Rams comes after the two sides unsuccessfully discussed a contract extension as Jones enters the final year of his contract.
The Rams are two weeks away from their regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions, whom they'll face on Sunday Night Football in an NFC Wild Card round rematch.
Last month, Jones spoke to the Orange County Register and was adamant about getting a new deal done.
"I know that the work that I've put in these past three years, I know I'm worthy of something regardless what the worth may be," Jones said, according to The Orange County Register. "... I love to be in L.A. I really want to be here. This is truly where I want to keep my family at, grow my family here. But I also know that there's a business side of it too that I can't truly control. We'll see."
Losing Jones could be detrimental to the Rams' defense and their hopes of winning the Super Bowl this season. The Rams drafted the 24-year-old in the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 103 pick in the third round.
While he served as a backup for his rookie season, he established himself as a key piece for the Rams' defense over the years, and last season, he established himself as a premier linebacker in the league.
Jones' 2023 season was his best as a pro, as he recorded career-highs across the board with 145 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, six passes defended, and 4.5 sacks in 15 starts after getting only one sack the two seasons prior.
Rams general manager Les Snead wants to keep Jones, and he expressed that early in 2024.
"He's definitely someone we'll discuss and definitely someone we'd like to have around," Snead said.
Contract negotiations can be tricky sometimes, which could be the case with Jones and his team. Jones is vital to the Rams' success this season, and if he's not around, the defense, which is entering the season with question marks, will only be worse than many expect it to be.
More Rams: Rams WR Could be Trade Candidate Before Regular Season Starts