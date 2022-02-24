Skip to main content
Team(s)
Los Angeles Rams

Report: Amazon 'Could Make Serious Run' at Rams HC Sean McVay For Thursday Night Football Broadcast

Amazon is reportedly interested in attempting to pry Sean McVay away from the Rams' sideline.

Rams coach Sean McVay has been busy over the last week assembling his coaching staff after several assistants took higher-level positions elsewhere following the conclusion of their championship season.

While it seems McVay is focused on defending his Super Bowl championship in an effort to go back-to-back, that won't reportedly stop media companies from pursuing him for television roles.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported that while McVay said he'll remain coaching this season, Amazon "could make a serious run at him" to get the Super Bowl-winning coach into the broadcast booth.

Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay speaks flanked by Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI winning coach and most valuable player press conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Amazon is taking over the Thursday Night Football broadcast for the 2022 season, so they’re presumably looking for some star power on the telecast and McVay is reportedly a target for that.

Additionally, Marchand's report also included McVay in the sweepstakes for Fox's No. 2 analyst.

With Troy Aikman "reportedly on the verge" of leaving Fox for ESPN's Monday Night Football, McVay is a possible target for their vacancy, as is Greg Olsen, Sean Payton and NBC's Drew Bress in a rare broadcast trade.

Recommended Articles

Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Report: Amazon 'Could Make Serious Run' at Rams HC Sean McVay For Thursday Night Football Broadcast

Amazon is reportedly interested in attempting to pry Sean McVay away from the Rams' sideline.

By Nicholas Cothrel
just now
just now
USATSI_14794165
Play

Report: Rams Sign Defensive Line Coach Eric Henderson to Contract Extension

The Rams have extended defensive line coach Eric Henderson.

By Nicholas Cothrel
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Assessing the Rams' Unrestricted Free Agents and if They Might Return in 2022

The Rams have a handful of key players who are set to become free agents. But which players have the best chance of returning for the 2022 season?

By Nicholas Cothrel
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Tony Romo and CBS agreed to a 10-year, $180 million contract in 2020, which changed the landscape of the industry. Now, broadcasters are making the same – and in some cases more – than the salary of the coaches on the sideline.

Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown in the second half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

McVay is likely in the driver’s seat to become the highest-paid coach in NFL history with the leverage completely in his favor. The Rams understand the value he provides: five seasons, four trips to the playoffs, two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl LVI victory.

If the Rams instead choose to offer McVay a contract extension that doesn't align with the figures presented to him on the media side, he'll have the opportunity to work in television if that’s a path he has a desire for.

The ball is in McVay's court on what he wants to do next in his career.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Amazon 'Could Make Serious Run' at Rams HC Sean McVay For Thursday Night Football Broadcast

By Nicholas Cothrel
just now
USATSI_14794165
News

Report: Rams Sign Defensive Line Coach Eric Henderson to Contract Extension

By Nicholas Cothrel
5 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Assessing the Rams' Unrestricted Free Agents and if They Might Return in 2022

By Nicholas Cothrel
10 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts after suffering an injury against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Announces Successful Knee Surgery: 'Be Back Better Than Ever Before'

By Nicholas Cothrel
11 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL QB Index: Where Did Matthew Stafford Rank in Year One With Rams?

By Nicholas Cothrel
13 hours ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay (left) and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris react during Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Sean McVay Believes Raheem Morris Will be in High Demand for Next Season's Head Coaching Cycle

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 22, 2022
Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead on the sidelines prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Why the Rams Should Avoid Using the Franchise Tag This Offseason

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 22, 2022
Sep 22, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Carolina Panthers running backs coach Jake Peetz against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jake Peetz Becomes Latest Assistant to Join Rams' New-Look Staff of Offensive Coaches

By Nicholas Cothrel
Feb 22, 2022