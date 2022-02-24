Skip to main content
Report: Rams Could Build Training Facility, Headquarters in Woodland Hills

The Rams could be moving their training facility and headquarters to Woodland Hills.

The Rams returned back to the Los Angeles market in 2016 from St. Louis, but they still don't have a permanent location for their training facility and team headquarters.

Currently, the team holds practices during the season at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, a temporary site that features three practice fields. For training camp purposes, when rosters are expanded and fans are able to view designated practices, the Rams move their operation to UC Irvine until the team breaks camp.

However, following the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory, it appears the team is moving closer to finding a permanent home to call their training facility and headquarters.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Rams are in negotiations with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to purchase the property of the Woodland Hills Promenade shopping mall. The site features a 34-acre lot that would allow the Rams to move all operations to that location, as it's big enough to hold training camp, per the Times.

Jun 8, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players go through drills during mini camp held at the team practice facility at Cal State Lutheran. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

If the deal gets completed, the Rams would pay more than $150 million for the site, per the report.

Jun 8, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players practice during mini camp held at the practice faciiity at Cal State Lutheran. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
In 2021, the Chargers, who share SoFi Stadium with the Rams, have completed a deal to relocate their training facility and headquarters from Costa Mesa to El Segundo.

The report also stated that the Woodland Hills location is big enough for Rams owner Stan Kroenke to build up the surrounding area of the potential training site and headquarters, which would include a similar plan to the one he's incorporated in the building of SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

