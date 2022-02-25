Wes Phillips Says he Can Feel the Passion From Vikings' Fanbase That the Rams Lacked
The Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy two weeks ago following a miraculous season of going all-in to acquire star players which led to a Super Bowl LVI victory.
Following the conclusion of the Rams' championship season, assistant coaches have begun to get poached by teams around the league for higher-caliber jobs than the role they held on staff in Los Angeles.
The Vikings hired two Rams assistants: offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell to become their next head coach and tight ends coach/pass game coordinator Wes Phillips to become their new offensive coordinator.
Phillips spoke with Minnesota reporters for the first time on Thursday since taking the job. He discussed a wide variety of things, primarily the Vikings' nucleus on offense that revolves around running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Meanwhile, Phillips also gave his perspective on how the dynamics of the two cities are different as it pertains to their desire for their respective NFL teams.
“I’m excited to be in a football town, a football state, a football region,” Phillips said at his introductory press conference. “Even in just being here a few days, I had to get a haircut because they told me I had a press conference. Sitting there waiting for a haircut (with) people getting haircuts and people cutting the hair, all they’re talking about is the Minnesota Vikings. You don’t get as much of that in LA. There’s a lot of things to do there."
The L.A. market sat without an NFL team for two decades as the Rams spent 20 years in St. Louis. Surely, they’re still recapturing a portion of the fanbase in returning home to L.A.
Wes Phillips Says he Can Feel the Passion From Vikings' Fanbase That the Rams Lacked
Wes Phillips weighs in on the differences between the Rams and Vikings' fanbase.
Rams 2022 NFL Draft Interview: University North Carolina OT Jordan Tucker
Meet University North Carolina offensive tackle Jordan Tucker. In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated's RamDigest, Tucker spoke about his journey of going through the draft process.
5 Keys to the Rams ‘Running it Back’ for the 2022 Season
These five keys are critical to the Rams' "run it back" campaign.
While the Rams' fanbase has shown signs of steadily growing year-over-year, Phillips evidently is pleased to dive into a different fanbase dimension in Minnesota for whatever that's worth.
In Minnesota, O'Connell will call plays for the Vikings offense while Phillips serves as the offensive coordinator with a heavy input in game-planning.
At his introductory press conference, Phillips also elaborated on his relationship with Sean McVay in thanking him for their partnership of working with one another over the years.
"I wanted to thank the L.A. Rams, the organization, Sean McVay in particular," Phillips said. "Working with Sean for six years total in L.A. and Washington was invaluable to me. We're great friends and I just really appreciate the opportunities that he gave me to work for him and the collaboration that we had over the years."
More from Ram Digest:
- Report: Rams Could Build Training Facility, Headquarters in Woodland Hills
- Rams End of Season Report Card: Grading Each Position Group From Their 2021 Championship Run
- Rams LT Andrew Whitworth 'Leaning Towards' Retirement, Says Conclusion Will Come Soon
- Report: Amazon 'Could Make Serious Run' at Rams HC Sean McVay For Thursday Night Football Broadcast
- Report: Rams Sign Defensive Line Coach Eric Henderson to Contract Extension
- Assessing the Rams' Unrestricted Free Agents and if They Might Return in 2022
- Odell Beckham Jr. Announces Successful Knee Surgery: 'Be Back Better Than Ever Before'
- NFL QB Index: Where Did Matthew Stafford Rank in Year One With Rams?
- Sean McVay Believes Raheem Morris Will be in High Demand for Next Season's Hiring Cycle
- Why the Rams Should Avoid Using the Franchise Tag This Offseason
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.