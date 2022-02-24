Rams End of Season Report Card: Grading Each Position Group From Their 2021 Championship Run

We assess each position group of the Rams, reviewing their regular season and postseason performances.

The Los Angeles Rams capped off the 2021 season the same way they hoped it would finish, winning Super Bowl LVI inside their home stadium. Their all-in approach paid large dividends and as a result, the Rams are world champions.

In reflecting back on how the season came to an end, we graded each position group, taking into consideration the production from the regular season and the Rams' playoff run in which they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Quarterback

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gestures downfield in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1393

Despite sitting tied atop the NFL in interceptions, quarterback Matthew Stafford's first season as in a Rams uniform was a smashing success. Of his 13-year NFL career, Stafford posted the highest quarterback rating of 102.9. His year concluded with four playoff wins – the first four of his career – and led the Rams to their first Super Bowl victory in over two decades. It was an impressive season for Stafford, whose seamless integration into Sean McVay's offense will have the Rams as Super Bowl contenders for years to come.

Grade: A

Running Backs

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A three-headed monster that saw all three starters lead the Rams backfield at one point this season. Darrell Henderson was the unquestioned starter to begin the season. The third-year tailback started 10 of the first 11 games, where he averaged 82 yards from scrimmage per contest. After an injury to Henderson, Sony Michel was handed the reigns to the backfield. Michel's stretch run as the starter across six games of the season, he averaged 90 rushing yards per game while scoring three touchdowns.

Come the playoffs and Cam Akers made his miraculous return after missing five months following a torn Achilles suffered just ahead of training camp. Still, Akers was the Rams' starting running back on their Super Bowl run. Overall this position was solid for the Rams. While it wasn't overly special, the Rams' rushers were reliable when called upon.

Grade: B-

Wide Receivers

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765

A historic season by Cooper Kupp made the Rams offense a well-oiled machine. Crushing franchise records in receptions, receiving yards and earning the NFL's wide receiver triple crown, led to a record-breaking campaign for Kupp.

Robert Woods continued to be a reliable target before suffering an ACL tear. Woods was on pace for another 1,000-yard season, which would have been the third of his career. Second-year receiver Van Jefferson took another step forward and became a viable deep threat for the Rams.

The emergence of Odell Beckham Jr. captured a second gear of what he still has in the tank as it pertains to his contributions as a pass-catcher. It was an ugly release from the Browns, but Beckham adapted exceptionally well to the Rams' offense, coming up with critical catches in key moments of the playoffs.

Carried by Kupp's record-breaking season and Beckham's playoff performance, this group was one of the NFL's best receiving groups.

Grade: A

Tight Ends

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) reacts after a catch during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Higbee continued to be a crucial part of the Rams' offense. Without Gerald Everett to split time with, Higbee was the unquestioned number one tight end. Despite what looked to be a potential breakout season for Higbee, it didn't quite come to fruition. Higbee's final stat line was 61 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns.

Kendall Blanton, primarily a blocking tight end through the regular season, flashed in the Rams' NFC Championship game with a career-high five catches for 57 yards, one week after catching his first touchdown of the season in Tampa Bay in the Divisional Round.

The Rams' tight end position was nothing flashy, but still got the job done.

Grade: C

Offensive Line

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) and looks at the scoreboard as he faces his former team the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

According to Pro Football Focus, the Rams offensive line finished the season ranked as the seventh-best offensive line. At the age of 40, Andrew Whitworth shined at the left tackle spot. While the front five held up strong for great portions of the year, the most worrisome positions all came from the interior positions. Stafford was only sacked on 4.83% of dropbacks this season, the sixth-lowest total in the NFL. Games are won in the trenches, and the Rams' offensive line certainly held their own through the season.

Grade: B+

Defensive Line

Dec 5, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and defensive end Greg Gaines (91) tackle Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (10) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Led once again by Aaron Donald, the Rams defensive line was a force throughout the season. For the seventh straight season, Donald finished top five in Defensive Player of the Year voting, while being named to his seventh-straight first-team all-pro team.

With Sebastian Joseph-Day missing most of the season, Greg Gaines filled in on the defensive line. The La Habra product recorded 4.5 sacks while posting 38 tackles, including three for loss.

A'Shawn Robinson forced a couple of fumbles and recorded two sacks, appearing in all 17 games. Overall, the line was disruptive, constantly applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks while stuffing the run.

Grade: A

Linebackers

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With the addition of Von Miller at the trade deadline, the Rams' outside linebackers became a force this season. With Miller and Leonard Floyd chasing quarterbacks off the edge, the Rams' edge-rushers formed one of the better outside pairings in football.

Despite a surprising trade of Kenny Young, the Rams' young inside linebacking core impressed down the stretch run. Ernest Jones, the rookie third-round pick from the University of South Carolina, proved to be a quality piece for the Rams defense before an ankle injury caused him to miss four games, including the first two playoff rounds.

Grade: B

Secondary

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Ramsey continued to show why he is considered one of the game's elite cornerbacks. Ramsey allowed 624 yards in coverage, a completion percentage of 59.2% of passes thrown his way. As a result, it earned Ramsey his second straight first-team All-Pro selection and seventh-straight Pro Bowl.

Darious Williams solved the Rams' early-season cornerback woes down the stretch of the season. Williams defended nine passes while accumulating 71 tackles during the season. The 28-year-old is poised to hit free agency this offseason and Sportrac.com projects a four-year contract worth 58 million in his future.

Safeties Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller provided another solid season on the back-end. Fuller posted a PFF grade of 74.3, while Rapp was close behind at 65.5. The Rams allowed the second-least amount of touchdowns to wide receivers this year, only allowing an average of one per game. While this position may see some turnover this offseason, they should return to another quality secondary next year.

Grade: B+

Special Teams

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) and kicker Matt Gay (8) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Hekker struggled in his 10th season with the Rams. Among 36 qualified punters, Hekker ranked 29th in yards per punt. But, he did finish fourth overall amongst punts downed inside the 20-yard line with 47.8% of his punts leaving opponents deep in their territory.

Matt Gay finished the season, converting 94.3% of field goals attempted and hitting 98% of extra-point attempts. Gay has provided some stability at the kicker position over the last two years that the Rams had not had since Greg Zuerlein left in 2019.

Grade: B

More from Ram Digest:

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.