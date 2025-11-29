What the Latest Rams Injury Report Really Means

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams revealed their final injury report before they travel across the country to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. This will be the first of two straight road games as the Rams are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals next week.

The Rams activated Tutu Atwell and Ahkello Witherspoon off injured reserve this week .

Los Angeles Rams

DNP

Byron Young (Knee and Rest) and Alaric Jackson (Rest) had their usual Friday rest days.

“I am, yeah," stated McVay when asked if Byron Young will play. "I don't expect any sort of limitations. You get a little bit later in the season, guys have their typical bumps and bruises. With the amount of experience that he's had, you want to be smart."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) celebrates after beating the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Joe Coniglio, our outside linebacker coach, and [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] have done a great job of kind of continuously figuring that out while having some fluidity for what's best for ‘BY’. He's chomping at the bit. He'll be ready to go.”

Limited

Kamren Kinchens (Shoulder), David Quessenberry (Shoulder), and Poona Ford (Calf) are questionable.

Full

Tutu Atwell (Hamstring), Ahkello Witherspoon (Shoulder), Xavier Smith (Concussion), and Konata Mumpfield (Calf). They will play.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think he'll be able to play this week," stated McVay on if Witherspoon would play. "He got some scans. The goal and the anticipation is to be able to do that. With both he and Tutu, we'll get through the week and we'll see where they're both at. It'll be good to get them back on the practice field.”

Witherspoon himself said he would play on Wednesday and the team confirms it.

McVay on Friday

“As far as injuries are concerned, the guys that will be limited will be [Safety] ‘Kam’ [Kamren] Kinchens and [Offensive Lineman] David Quesenberry. [Outside Linebacker] ‘BY’ [Byron Young] will be a DNP," stated McVay. "I feel good about where he's at. [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson] is doing our consistent rhythm and routine. [Nose Tackle] Poona [Ford] will be limited. That's where we're at injury wise.”

Carolina Panthers

DNP

Jimmy Horn Jr had a personal day, but he is set to play.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) waves to fans after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Claudin Cherelus (Concussion), Jaycee Horn (Concussion), Cade Mays (Ankle), Christian Rozeboom (Hip, Hamstring), and Chandler Zavala (Calf) are out.

Full

Trevin Wallace (Shoulder) will play.

