Diving Into Rams' Latest Plethora of Roster Moves
In this story:
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced several roster moves on Wednesday.
Roger McCreary
McCreary suffered a injury on Sunday that forced him from action.
“I haven't gotten with [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] yet," stated McVay on Monday. "It's a bummer. It was going to be cool to get him an opportunity to get a couple snaps. He had the one where he pressured and felt it."
"I'm hopeful that it'll be okay. He could have played. I think we were erring on the side of caution, but I'll look forward to connecting with Reggie and we'll see where we're at with those guys on Wednesday. I have not had a chance because guys are getting in a little bit right now, obviously with us finishing up a little bit later. I appreciate your guys' patience with this stuff.”
After McCreary underwent his early week evaluation, it was determined his injury was more substantial than initially believed and thus, McCreary was placed on injured reserve.
Tutu Atwell and Ahkello Witherspoon
On Wednesday, the Rams announced both Tutu Atwell's and Ahkello Witherspoon's 21-day window was open this week. Atwell is expected to play on Sunday, barring any setbacks while Witherspoon could also play this week but that's dependant on his response in practice.
The Rams will update their status for both players on Friday.
Nick Vannett
Vannett was signed to the active roster, taking Tyler Higbee's spot, as the Rams now have four tight ends on the active roster again. Due to Higbee's injury, the Rams refrained from their typical usage of 13 personnel and now they have the depth to utilize the personnel package again.
"Vannett has appeared in 115 regular season games (54 starts) over his 10-year career with eight teams from 2014-25," stated the Rams PR Team. "He has recorded 108 receptions for 1,012 yards (9.4 avg.) and nine receiving touchdowns. Vannett has also appeared in three postseason contests, notching one reception for five yards. In 2024, he appeared in all 17 games for the Tennessee Titans and recorded 17 receptions for 135 yards and tied a single-season career-high with three touchdown receptions. Vannett has spent the 2025 season on the Vikings active and practice squad rosters and has appeared in four games this season, playing 30 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.
"The Westerville, Ohio, native was selected in the third round (94th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He appeared in 44 games for the Buckeyes from 2012-15 and tallied 55 receptions for 585 yards (10.6 avg.) and six touchdowns. As a junior in 2014, he recorded single-season career highs in receptions (19), receiving yards (220) and receiving touchdowns (five) as he helped lead the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoffs National Championship."
Derion Kendrick
Kendrick played for the Rams up until roster cutdown day and after barely missing the cut, Kendrick moved to Seattle to play for the Seahawks. After getting waived by the Seahawks, the Rams claimed Kendrick off waivers.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.