Diving Into Rams' Latest Plethora of Roster Moves

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced several roster moves on Wednesday.

Roger McCreary

McCreary suffered a injury on Sunday that forced him from action.

“I haven't gotten with [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] yet," stated McVay on Monday. "It's a bummer. It was going to be cool to get him an opportunity to get a couple snaps. He had the one where he pressured and felt it."

"I'm hopeful that it'll be okay. He could have played. I think we were erring on the side of caution, but I'll look forward to connecting with Reggie and we'll see where we're at with those guys on Wednesday. I have not had a chance because guys are getting in a little bit right now, obviously with us finishing up a little bit later. I appreciate your guys' patience with this stuff.”

After McCreary underwent his early week evaluation, it was determined his injury was more substantial than initially believed and thus, McCreary was placed on injured reserve.

Tutu Atwell and Ahkello Witherspoon

On Wednesday, the Rams announced both Tutu Atwell's and Ahkello Witherspoon's 21-day window was open this week. Atwell is expected to play on Sunday, barring any setbacks while Witherspoon could also play this week but that's dependant on his response in practice.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) is congratulated by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after he ran for a touchdown on an 88-yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams will update their status for both players on Friday.

Nick Vannett

Vannett was signed to the active roster, taking Tyler Higbee's spot, as the Rams now have four tight ends on the active roster again. Due to Higbee's injury, the Rams refrained from their typical usage of 13 personnel and now they have the depth to utilize the personnel package again.

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Nick Vannett (45) runs after the catch against the New England Patriots in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

"Vannett has appeared in 115 regular season games (54 starts) over his 10-year career with eight teams from 2014-25," stated the Rams PR Team. "He has recorded 108 receptions for 1,012 yards (9.4 avg.) and nine receiving touchdowns. Vannett has also appeared in three postseason contests, notching one reception for five yards. In 2024, he appeared in all 17 games for the Tennessee Titans and recorded 17 receptions for 135 yards and tied a single-season career-high with three touchdown receptions. Vannett has spent the 2025 season on the Vikings active and practice squad rosters and has appeared in four games this season, playing 30 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.

"The Westerville, Ohio, native was selected in the third round (94th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He appeared in 44 games for the Buckeyes from 2012-15 and tallied 55 receptions for 585 yards (10.6 avg.) and six touchdowns. As a junior in 2014, he recorded single-season career highs in receptions (19), receiving yards (220) and receiving touchdowns (five) as he helped lead the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoffs National Championship."

Derion Kendrick

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) celebrates after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kendrick played for the Rams up until roster cutdown day and after barely missing the cut, Kendrick moved to Seattle to play for the Seahawks. After getting waived by the Seahawks, the Rams claimed Kendrick off waivers.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.