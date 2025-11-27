Rams Chris Shula Speaks On Potential Head Coaching Opportunities

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams turned their vocus to another NFC South opponent as they'll take on the Carolina Panthers in East Coast action on Sunday.

Despite riding a six-game winning streak, the Rams remain focused on the task at hand, repeatedly mentioning that they're only one week away from being humbled, putting an emphasis on locking in this week.

With eyes focused on their next opponent, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , Mike LaFleur, and Chris Shula spoke from the podium before Wednesday's practice. While most of the questions remained about the opponent at hand, for Shula, things took a turn as his coaching future was put under evaluation.

Shula Speaks on the Rumors

Shula, the Rams defensive coordinator, was asked the major question during his press conference regarding the rumors swirling around a potential head coaching offer this offseason. After building the NFL's premier defensive unit, despite having a roster worth pennies on the dollar compared to their NFL counterparts, Shula has been rumored as a premier candidate for several organizations, especially after multiple teams fired their head coach already this season.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Shula spoke about the noise.

“You always prepare for it in the summer where you get ready because some of those things can happen," stated Shula. "Hopefully you're in the playoffs but once you do that, you play the whole season and continue to focus one day at a time and play good defense. I’m really not even thinking about it at all, to be honest.”

Shula, the grandson of the legendary head coach Don Shula, has been building his resume for years, and many have been impressed by his utilization of a variety of players to create an unpredictable and virtually impenetrable unit.

Former Miami Dolphin head coach Don Shula talks to reporters about joining the Dolan brothers ownership group to purchase the Cleveland Browns. Larry Dolan is at right. | Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think that's the goal of any coach that wants to be in this league. You want to take yourself to the highest profession. That doesn't mean you're just going to walk away for any single opportunity. I love it here and my family loves it here."

"We've been here nine, 10 years coaching with my best friends. We obviously have a great group of players and a great staff so for the right opportunity, we'll see. But like I said, I’m not really thinking about it too much right now.”

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.