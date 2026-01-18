Five Keys To a Rams Playoff Victory Over the Bears

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a tough challenge against the Chicago Bears and if they want to win against an opponent that continually refuses to lose, they must follow these five keys.

1. Do Not Let Colston Loveland Get Position Against Linebackers

The Bears will put forth offensive personnel that will force Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula to match by placing Omar Speights and Nate Landman on the field. However, Shula calls his defense, he must be aware that Bears coach Ben Johnson will look to exploit Colston Loveland's matchup ability.

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The more Shula can design coverages to limit that while maintaining the core of the defense, the better. To be honest, this is a game where Shula is going to have to rely on his corners to maintain the top because the Bears are too deadly to play two high safeties all day long.

2. The Rams Must Sacrifice Edge Pressure to Keep Williams Contained

The only way Caleb Williams was able to hurt the Green Bay Packers was by forcing the Packers' defense to play his brand of football. That brand is chaotic, unstable, and induces situations that allow Williams to use his athleticism, poise, and accuracy on the run to exploit holes left in coverage by defenders trying to stay attached to free running wide receivers.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks downfield against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

This is a game where you let Jared Verse and Byron Young hold the edge and let Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske eat the inside. The Bears' edges are weakened due to injury. Let the big boys up front close the pocket, forcing Williams to scramble, and when he escapes into open space, put him on his backside.

3. The Defensive Backs Must Remain Disciplined When the Play Breaks Down

As mentioned above, when Williams and the Bears induce chaos, do not let receivers get behind the defensive backs. Williams will look for holes, and the Rams have a history of being burned by dual-threat quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts, Cam Ward, and more.

4. Winning the Turnover Battle Is Paramount to Victory

The Bears did lose this battle last week and displayed the heroics a team needs to pull off to overcome it. The Bears' defense led the NFL in turnovers this season, and in the snowy conditions, the Bears will be on the hunt.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The key is the use of 13 personnel. The Rams have a fully healthy tight end room for the first time in months, and in every game that 13 personnel was used, to a league-high margin, and the Rams had all their tight ends, Matthew Stafford threw zero interceptions.

5. When Ben Johnson Gives The Rams the Win, the Rams Must Take It

At some point in the game, Ben Johnson will go for it on fourth down when he doesn't have to. If the Rams can create a turnover on downs and turn those opportunities into points, the Bears will crumble.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) and Jared Verse (8) and against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The only reason the Bears came back last week was due to Micah Parsons being out with an injury. Jared Verse and Byron Young are playing. If the Rams stop the Bears as much as the Packers did, they have the defensive firepower to hold the lead.

