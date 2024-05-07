Are Ravens Still NFL's Best Defense?
The Baltimore Ravens had the NFL's best defense this past season, but things may look slightly different in 2024.
The team lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who took a head coaching gig with the Seattle Seahawks. On the field, the team also lost linebacker Patrick Queen and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.
Bleacher Report ranked every team's defense ahead of the upcoming season and placed the Ravens at No. 6.
"They are losing a considerable amount of coaching and playing talent but there are several main characters sticking around to create a formidable unit," Bleacher Report writes.
"Roquan Smith remains one of the few needle-moving off-ball linebackers in the league. He leads a front seven that was able to retain Justin Madubuike who had a breakout season with 13 sacks. His versatility and ability to pressure the quarterback on the interior will make life easier for everyone up front and a remodeled coaching staff."
The only teams to rank ahead of the Ravens were the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
Ultimately, the Ravens hope they can match the production from the defense last season, but they can't copy/paste exactly what they cooked up. New defensive coordinator Zach Orr has been with the Ravens for a while, so the philosophy isn't different, but other people will be expected to step up in order to keep Baltimore in the contender conversation for the 2024 season.
