Ravens RB Room Named Best In NFL
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL, and with the personnel they have, they'd be foolish to not play to that strength.
Obviously, the star of the show is Lamar Jackson, arguably the best rushing quarterback the league has ever seen. However, the Ravens also have a pair of solid, if underrated, running backs in Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill. Then there's newcomer Derrick Henry, who was once the bane of the Ravens' existence but is now suiting up for them.
With three quality options at the Ravens' disposal, Pro Football Focus believes that Baltimore has the best running back room in the league.
"The Ravens added Derrick Henry to an already productive room. Pairing Henry with the lightning-fast Keaton Mitchell and the underrated Justice Hill gives Baltimore a diverse backfield to punish opposing defenses, with Henry bulldozing through defensive lines, Mitchell speeding past tacklers and Hill spelling the future Hall of Famer," PFF writes.
There's also a fourth running back in Baltimore, that being fifth-round rookie Rasheen Ali. The Marshall product was a monster in college, but a ruptured biceps tendon at the Senior Bowl allowed the Ravens to snag him later than expected.
Henry figures to be the workhorse in Baltimore, but considering he's 30 with a lot of wear on his tires, the Ravens may want to take the pressure off him however they can. Having an assortment of quality running backs helps, but the threat of that rushing attack could also open up the passing attack and give the backs a bit of a breather.
The Ravens called rushing plays on a league-high 49.92 percent rate last season, partially due to their game plan and partially due to them being in the lead so often. With an elite running back group yet again, it seems likely that they'll operate at a similar rate this fall.
