NFL Exec Names Ravens Rookie Steal of First Round
Considering his team's history, Baltimore Ravens first-round cornerback Nate Wiggins has quite the legacy to live up to.
The Ravens have had a great overall drafting record throughout their history, and no position shows that better than cornerback. Chris McAllister and Marlon Humphrey, a pair All-Pro caliber players drafted almost 20 years apart, are just two of the Ravens' success stories at the position, and there are plenty more to name.
Naturally, the Ravens hope that Wiggins, the No. 30 pick in last month's draft, can carry on that legacy. Only time will tell if the Clemson product can reach that level, but some in the league believe he absolutely has that potential.
"He's smooth, and even though he's thin, he plays big," an AFC personnel exec told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "That was the steal of the first round for me."
A first-team All-ACC selection last season, Wiggins brings outstanding athleticism and great coverage instincts to the table. He's a specialized player, but what he does do, he does very well.
"He's terrible against the run, but if you're asking him to cover, he's the best in the class," an AFC scout told Fowler.
Luckily, Baltimore has a strong secondary featuring Humphrey, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton and another versatile player in Marcus Williams to help insulate Wiggins. If the Ravens utilize Wiggins correctly, he could very well become the team's next great cornerback.
