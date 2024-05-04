Ravens Named Best Fit for Former All-Pro
The Baltimore Ravens have added to their team through free agency and the draft, but there are still some veterans worth looking at that need a home for the 2024 season.
Among those players is former Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde, who was Second-team All-Pro twice during his tenure in western New York.
CBS Sports believes the 33-year-old best fits with the Ravens if he were to sign with a new team this offseason.
"The Ravens didn't take a safety until pick No. 250 in this year's draft, and could use more depth at the position with Geno Stone departing. They have Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton back there, but Baltimore has ran three-safety sets in the past," CBS Sports writes.
"This isn't a need for Baltimore, but more of a luxury if Williams or Hamilton goes down. Hyde is a natural leader and hard hitter on defense, even with his declining coverage skills. He would be a welcome piece."
Hyde played 14 games for the Bills last season, recording 54 tackles and two interceptions, proving he can still be a key piece for a secondary. He likely wouldn't start for the Ravens, but if he was prioritizing competing for a championship over playing time, Baltimore could be an option for the 11-year veteran.
