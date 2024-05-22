Patrick Queen Slams Ravens Fans
Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen committed what many fans would consider a cardinal sin this offseason: signing with the arch rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
Even two months after Queen crossed over to the other side of the rivalry, some Baltimore fans are still heckling him over the decision. One Ravens fan claimed that the team had no interest in re-signing Queen and that the Steelers are getting "sloppy seconds," causing Queen to fire back in response.
“I can drop numbers but there’s no need. I’m where I WANT to be. Stop mentioning me this what I mean when I say rent free on here lying bout deals,” Queen wrote.
Queen has been deeling with hecklers since signing with the Steelers in March, and this isn't the first time he's fired back at them. Just after the signing, Queen posted a lengthy rant telling Ravens fans to respect his decision.
"Honestly bruh y’all can stfu now. It’s not even that deep for us players until game week and y’all can’t understand the fact it wasn’t up to me. I gave y’all everything I had now when it’s time for me to do what I need y’all hurt bout everything I say. Go touch some grass and fill the void in y’all life. To ones still showing love even with the switch this not to y’all," Queen wrote.
Additionally, Queen has said he "wants to be that villain" when he plays his former team, so the matchups this season will definitely have a different air to them.
The two bitter foes will face off in Pittsburgh on Nov. 17 and in Baltimore on Dec. 21.
