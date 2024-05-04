Raven Country

Ravens Granted Roster Exemption for International Player

The Baltimore Ravens can have 91 players on their roster.

The Baltimore Ravens can hold 91 players on their roster — one more than the standard total — as part of a unique rule from the NFL.

As part of the NFL's International Pathway Program, teams can have an extra player on the roster if he is from outside of the United States. The Ravens applied and were granted an exception with third-year linebacker David Ojabo.

Ojabo, 23, was born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, but moved to Aberdeen, Scotland when he was a kid. Then, his family moved to Blairstown, New Jersey, where he learned how to play football.

Ojabo was drafted by the Ravens with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the team knew he would be a long-term project considering he had torn his Achilles at his Pro Day. The recovery from the injury bled into his rookie year, allowing him to only play two games towards the end of the season.

In 2023, he was expected to earn a bigger role within the team's pass rush corps. He impressed the coaching staff and even drew a start in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, but he tore his ACL early in the game, costing him the rest of the season.

Ojabo is expected to be fully healthy as he embarks on his third NFL season, and he could become a big factor for the Ravens defense.

