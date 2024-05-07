Ravens Rookie Getting Help From Star Veterans
The Baltimore Ravens are pairing top cornerback Marlon Humphrey with one of their favorite rookies from this year's draft in first-round pick Nate Wiggins.
The Ravens didn't hesitate when they were on the clock at No. 30 to take Wiggins after they didn't expect to see him on the board by the time they had to choose. Wiggins spoke to reporters after rookie minicamp and explained his interactions with Humphrey.
"Yes, I talked to Marlon [Humphrey] and Roquan [Smith]," Wiggins said. "So, yes, we've been texting, so we're going to have ... It'll be great – a great relationship. I've known Marlon [Humphrey] from A.J. Terrell's camp back in Atlanta, so we met like two years ago."
Wiggins went to high school in Atlanta and attended Clemson, just like Terrell. Humphrey made an appearance at that camp, and even though the two met in 2022, they probably had no idea they would eventually become teammates on the Ravens together.
Chemistry and synergy is crucial to a strong secondary, but it appears Wiggins and Humphrey are working a lot towards that early on. Humphrey is expected to remain as the top cornerback, but having Wiggins there for depth helps the Ravens tremendously.
Eventually, Wiggins could supercede Humphrey and take his spot when the veteran enters his 30's, but for now, Humphrey is in place to be a "big brother" or mentor for the rookie, and that will be massive for his development.
