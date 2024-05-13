Ravens Sign Four Draft Picks, Complete Rookie Class
The Baltimore Ravens are wasting no time in getting their 2024 NFL Draft picks under contract.
On Monday afternoon, the Ravens announced that third-round edge rusher Adisa Isaac, fourth-round receiver Devontez Walker, fifth-round running back Rasheen Ali and sixth-round quarterback Nick Leary have all signed their rookie deals. With those four players now under contract, the Ravens have now signed all nine draft picks, becoming one of the first teams to sign an entire rookie class.
Baltimore's other five draft picks all signed on May 2, just before the team began rookie minicamp. Included in that group is No. 30 overall pick Nate Wiggins, who was the first first-round pick to sign.
The Ravens are traditionally one of the league's better drafting teams, and a couple of the players who signed Monday could quickly make their presence known.
Isaac, who had a team-high 7.5 sacks at Penn State last season, could be another force in a monstrous Ravens pass-rush. Walker, who averaged 17 yards per reception at North Carolina, could take the top off defenses with his blistering speed. Meanwhile, Ali and Leary provide quality depth at their respective positions.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!