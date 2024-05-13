Expert Predicts Ravens Rookie Makes Immediate Impact
The Baltimore Ravens have consistsently been one of the league's better teams throughout their entire history, in large part thanks to a consistently-strong offensive line.
From their first-ever draft pick in Jonathan Ogden to the great Marshall Yonda and young star Tyler Linderbaum, the Ravens have always had a knack for finding quality offensive linemen. Recently, the Ravens' offensive line has specialized in run-blocking which works well with the run-heavy scheme they employ with Lamar Jackson at the helm. However, the unit also holds up pretty well in pass protection, which is crucial in a division with star pass-rushers such as T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett.
Now the newest member of the offensive line, second-round pick Roger Rosengarten, hopes to live up to that long legacy. He could hit the ground running right away as the Ravens' starting right tackle, and ESPN believes he could have a big impact in his rookie season.
"Rosengarten was a college right tackle and will stay on the right side in the pros, as Baltimore had a major need at that position coming into the draft," ESPN writes. "He has very good length and smooth footwork to handle some of the top-notch edge rushers who he'll face almost weekly in the AFC North. Rosengarten never allowed a sack in college over 28 starts."
A former dual-sport athlete, Rosengarten brings an impressive college resume to the table, one that includes an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection last season. Not allowing a sack over his entire starting career is also an incredible feat.
As the Ravens look to rebuild the right tackle position, Rosengarten's development will be critical to keeping the offensive line going strong.
