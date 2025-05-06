Ravens' Zay Flowers Avoids Offseason Knee Surgery
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers had an excellent rookie season in 2024, which made it all the more heartbreaking that he couldn't suit up for the playoffs.
Flowers, 24, suffered a knee injury in the regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Thankfully, it was only a minor injury and not a full tear, but it was still enough to keep him out for both of the Ravens' playoff games.
The good news is that it seems like that Flowers won't miss any additional time. While speaking with reporters at rookie minicamp on Sunday, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Flowers was able to rehab his injury naturally and avoid surgery. Harbaugh previously said surgery was a possibility for Flowers at his end-of-season press conference in January, but admitted it was unlikely.
"Good question. It did not go to surgery," Harbaugh said. "Actually, [Flowers] was doing a little dance in the weight room this last week, and he said he's feeling great, and his knee is back. But he did it with rehab, and, yes, he should be ready to go."
Harbaugh previously said that Flowers might have been available had the Ravens advanced to the AFC Championship Game, so it's not all that surprising to hear that he's resumed work. Still, good news is good news.
The No. 22 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Boston College, Flowers took a massive step forward in his second season. In 17 games, he caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the Ravens' first 1,000-yard wideout since 2021.
More impressively, he became the first Raven to ever make the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver, not as a return specialist like some players before him did. Unfortunately, he didn't get to take part in the event due to the aforementioned injury.
Hopefully for Baltimore, Flowers comes back strong and is able to build on his breakout performance in 2024.
