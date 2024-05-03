Ravens Sign 22 Rookies to UDFA Deals
The Baltimore Ravens selected nine players in last week's NFL Draft, but they weren't done adding to the team. Following the weekend, the team signed 22 players on undrafted free agent deals.
Here's a look at who they signed:
WR Jelani Baker, Limestone
S Beau Brade, Maryland
OT Corey Bullock, Maryland
DT Tre'Darious Colbert, Maryland
RB Chris Collier, Lock Haven
DB Bump Cooper Jr., Oregon State
G Darrian Dalcourt, Alabama
OLB Joe Evans, Iowa
DT Ja'Mion Franklin, Duke
WR De'Angelo Hardy, North Central College
LB Deion Jennings, Rutgers
OT Julian Pearl, Illinois
LS Randen Plattner, Kansas State
ILB, Yvandy Rigby, Temple
TE Mike Rigerman, Findlay
WR Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky
TE Riley Sharp, Oregon State
OT Darrell Simpson, Tulsa
DB Jordan Toles, Morgan State
WR Dayton Wade, Mississippi
DE Tramel Walthour, Georgia
WR Isaiah Washington, Rutgers
Perhaps the most intriguing prospects for Ravens fans are the three local Maryland Terrapins: Beau Brade, Corey Bullock and Tre'Darious Colbert.
Players like Iowa's Joe Evans and Illinois's Julian Pearl were projected by some to be a late draft pick, so the Ravens could have gotten a bargain with their signings.
As the players go through rookie minicamp this weekend, they will have a chance to make an impression before fighting for their NFL lives in training camp this summer.
