Ravens Sign 22 Rookies to UDFA Deals

The Baltimore Ravens have announced their undrafted free agency class.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Beau Brade (2) celebrates after
Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Beau Brade (2) celebrates after / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens selected nine players in last week's NFL Draft, but they weren't done adding to the team. Following the weekend, the team signed 22 players on undrafted free agent deals.

Here's a look at who they signed:

WR Jelani Baker, Limestone

S Beau Brade, Maryland

OT Corey Bullock, Maryland

DT Tre'Darious Colbert, Maryland

RB Chris Collier, Lock Haven

DB Bump Cooper Jr., Oregon State

G Darrian Dalcourt, Alabama

OLB Joe Evans, Iowa

DT Ja'Mion Franklin, Duke

WR De'Angelo Hardy, North Central College

LB Deion Jennings, Rutgers

OT Julian Pearl, Illinois

LS Randen Plattner, Kansas State

ILB, Yvandy Rigby, Temple

TE Mike Rigerman, Findlay

WR Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

TE Riley Sharp, Oregon State

OT Darrell Simpson, Tulsa

DB Jordan Toles, Morgan State

WR Dayton Wade, Mississippi

DE Tramel Walthour, Georgia

WR Isaiah Washington, Rutgers

Perhaps the most intriguing prospects for Ravens fans are the three local Maryland Terrapins: Beau Brade, Corey Bullock and Tre'Darious Colbert.

Players like Iowa's Joe Evans and Illinois's Julian Pearl were projected by some to be a late draft pick, so the Ravens could have gotten a bargain with their signings.

As the players go through rookie minicamp this weekend, they will have a chance to make an impression before fighting for their NFL lives in training camp this summer.

