Ravens Rookie Could Fill Starting Role Immediately
The Baltimore Ravens started off the draft by selecting cornerback Nate Wiggins, filling an immediate need. However, they weren't done adding to the position when they selected Iowa State's T.J. Tampa at the end of the fourth round.
Tampa was seen by many as a Day 2 pick, but he fell to Day 3 for reasons that aren't entirely clear. He didn't run his 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but that can't exactly be linked to his fall.
Regardless of where he was selected in the draft, Tampa could play a big role for the Ravens early on in his career.
"The Ravens somehow come out of the draft with players who fall to them in great spots every year," ESPN.com writes. "Tampa is the latest example. Cornerback was a major team need, and alongside first-rounder Nate Wiggins, Tampa will make an immediate contribution to the lineup, taking care of the Ravens' slot cornerback spot."
Arthur Maulet played the most in the slot for the Ravens last season, but he's entering his age-31 season and has an opt out clause in his contract for the upcoming year. Tampa may not take Maulet's spot as a starter right away, but he will certainly force him to compete to keep his place in the starting lineup. Depending on how he performs, Tampa could take his spot.
Tampa's attempt to ascend into the starting lineup will begin when he and the rest of the rookie class begin minicamp on Friday.
