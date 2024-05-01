Raven Country

Ravens Rookie Could Fill Starting Role Immediately

The Baltimore Ravens may have found a starter late in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) warms up during the university's Spring Football
Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) warms up during the university's Spring Football / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA
In this story:

The Baltimore Ravens started off the draft by selecting cornerback Nate Wiggins, filling an immediate need. However, they weren't done adding to the position when they selected Iowa State's T.J. Tampa at the end of the fourth round.

Tampa was seen by many as a Day 2 pick, but he fell to Day 3 for reasons that aren't entirely clear. He didn't run his 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but that can't exactly be linked to his fall.

Regardless of where he was selected in the draft, Tampa could play a big role for the Ravens early on in his career.

"The Ravens somehow come out of the draft with players who fall to them in great spots every year," ESPN.com writes. "Tampa is the latest example. Cornerback was a major team need, and alongside first-rounder Nate Wiggins, Tampa will make an immediate contribution to the lineup, taking care of the Ravens' slot cornerback spot."

Arthur Maulet played the most in the slot for the Ravens last season, but he's entering his age-31 season and has an opt out clause in his contract for the upcoming year. Tampa may not take Maulet's spot as a starter right away, but he will certainly force him to compete to keep his place in the starting lineup. Depending on how he performs, Tampa could take his spot.

Tampa's attempt to ascend into the starting lineup will begin when he and the rest of the rookie class begin minicamp on Friday.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.