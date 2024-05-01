Raven Country

Ravens CB Named One of Best Fits

The Baltimore Ravens may have found a gem in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

The Baltimore Ravens set the tone for their 2024 NFL Draft in the first round by taking Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick.

The Ravens hoped Wiggins would be there at their first pick, but they anticipated they wouldn't be. That's why the Ravens had an easy choice when they were finally on the clock, selecting a player that fits the DNA of their football team and fills a major need.

ESPN recently ranked the top fits from the NFL Draft, with Wiggins being named Baltimore's best fit.

"Veteran Marlon Humphrey enters his age-28 season at cornerback, and the Ravens are looking for consistency opposite him," ESPN.com writes. "In Wiggins, Baltimore gets a 6-foot-2 cornerback with 4.28 speed. He also brings a hustle and hunger to the position that fits the Baltimore mentality on defense. Wiggins has to continue to get stronger, but his quickness and ability to eliminate targets will get him into the starting lineup immediately."

Wiggins has a lot of the physicality necessary to play cornerback in the pros, but he does need to bulk up. Wiggins weighs 175 pounds, making him one of the smallest cornerbacks in the NFL. However, the Ravens aren't concerned about his size, believing he will grow in the coming years.

Wiggins is only 20 years old, making him one of the youngest in the league, but also one of the players with the most untapped potential. That's about everything you could want for the Ravens as they hope to continue their run at the top of the AFC North.

