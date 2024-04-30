Raven Country

Why Ravens Didn't Make Trade in NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens started with nine picks and walked away with the same amount of players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Baltimore Ravens were ready to make deals during the 2024 NFL Draft, but nothing came into fruition.

For the first time in his tenure as general manager that began in 2019, Eric DeCosta didn't make a trade in the draft.

The Ravens had a couple of different opportunities to make a move, but ultimately they felt it wasn't worth the deal.

"There were lots of opportunities to make trades – and probably because of the quality of players that were there – but the players were more valuable than the trade, and that's why we're so happy with the Draft," coach John Harbaugh said.

There was specifically an opportunity to trade back on Day 1, but when Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins fell to them at No. 30 — a player they didn't expect would be available to them — they took the opportunity to select him.

Ultimately, the Ravens walked away from the draft satisfied with Wiggins, Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten, Penn State pass rusher Adisa Isaac, North Carolina receiver Devontez Walker, Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa, Marshall running back Rasheen Ali, Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary, Michigan State interior lineman Nick Samac and Purdue defensive back Sanoussi Kane.

While he may wish he would have had the chance to be more creative in deals, DeCosta can work his magic on the trade block later in the offseason when training camp begins to wrap up or at the trade deadline in the middle of the season.

