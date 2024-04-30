Raven Country

Ravens Rookie Compared to Former Fan Favorite

Baltimore Ravens rookie Devontez Walker has shades of Torrey Smith in his game.

When the Baltimore Ravens selected Devontez Walker with their first pick in the fourth round in this past weekend's NFL Draft, they saw a former player of theirs in his game.

"With 'Tez,' you get really a vertical receiver, size and speed," general manager Eric DeCosta said. "In some ways, [he] reminds me of a Torrey Smith-type of player – an outside, take-the-top-off, vertical threat with good size, and phenomenal kid, excellent jumping ability."

Smith was drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Ravens and he was a key part of the team's success early in his career. In just his second season, Smith led the team in touchdowns as the Ravens won the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, and there's hope that Walker can be part of the next championship for the franchise.

However, it won't be as easy for Walker to make an immediate impact. He finds himself fighting for playing time against second-year pro Zay Flowers, recently-extended Rashod Bateman and veteran wideout Nelson Agholor, all of whom are expected to be starting receivers in the upcoming season. While Walker has youth and upside going for him, it may be hard for him to crack legitimate snaps and playing time in 2024 if the team stays healthy.

However, depth is everything in the NFL, and to have someone like Smith as your fourth receiver means the team is pretty well taken care of at the position.

Jeremy Brener

