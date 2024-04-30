Raven Country

Why Ravens Rookie CB Fell to Day 3

The Baltimore Ravens ended T.J. Tampa's NFL Draft fall by taking him in the fourth round.

Some NFL Draft boards had Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa inside the top 50, so it was a surprise he wasn't taken until the Baltimore Ravens selected him with the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round of this past weekend's draft.

Despite other teams expressing concerns with Tampa, the Ravens didn't feel the same way.

"He had a Big 12 Pro Day, and he did not run at the Combine, so that might have hurt him a little bit, but for us, we see the length, we see the size, we see the leaping ability [and] his ability to play the football," general manager Eric DeCosta said. "He's a tough guy. He tackles well. We're excited. We think he's going to have a chip on his shoulder and play well."

DeCosta also said there would have been a chance for the Ravens to take Tampa on Day 2 if the team hadn't selected Clemson's Nate Wiggins with the No. 30 overall pick in the first round. Even though the team has two new cornerbacks, there's reason to believe that both could be part of the Ravens' long-term plans at the position.

Now that the draft is behind him, Tampa doesn't have to worry about where he was selected. He may not have been taken where he wanted, but he's with the Ravens now, a team that is really excited to have him. And there's hope on both sides that this is exactly where he was meant to be.


