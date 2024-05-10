Raven Country

Ravens Rookie Among Top Potential Gems

The Baltimore Ravens may have gotten a steal in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) enters the field with the rest of the defensive unit for
Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac (20) enters the field with the rest of the defensive unit for / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Baltimore Ravens opted to boost their pass rush when they selected Adisa Isaac in the third round of last month's draft.

But there's a chance that the team may have gotten one of the best players of the draft in Isaac.

"Don't count out third-round pick Adisa Isaac from picking up some of the slack, though. Oweh's former Penn State teammate is a little undersized at 6'4", 247 pounds but actually excelled against the run as a Nittany Lion," Bleacher Report writes. "But the 22-year-old is a strong athlete who posted an 8.99 relative athletic score and can at least be effective as a blitzer as a rookie. That might be enough to get him on the field and making an impact much sooner than the consensus thought."

Isaac was the No. 93 overall pick, but he was the ninth defensive end taken in the NFL Draft, which could show that he was drafted later than he probably should have been. The defensive prospects taken early in the draft could have more of a chance to be a bargain after the first 14 players were all on the offensive side of the ball.

Isaac has a knack for pushing teams back, whether it's sacking the quarterback or finding a running back behind the line of scrimmage. In the past two years at Penn State, he racked up 27 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

If he's able to continue to be that in the NFL, he will be a major addition to the Ravens defense, which already was arguably the league's best last season.

