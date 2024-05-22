Ravens Named Best Landing Spot for All-Pro WR
For a long time, the biggest flaw with the Baltimore Ravens's roster was a lackluster receiver room, but they took steps to address that flaw last offseason.
Not only did the Ravens sign former superstar Odell Beckham Jr., but they also drafted Zay Flowers in the first round. This plan immediately bore fruit, as quarterback Lamar Jackson won his second MVP award while surrounded by possibly the best supporting cast of his entire career.
Now, though, the Ravens are almost back to square one. Flowers is still around and looking to build off a strong rookie season, but Beckham took his talents to South Beach this offseason. As a result, the rest of Baltimore's receiver room consists of the inconsistent Rashod Bateman, journeyman Nelson Agholor and fourth-round rookie Devontez Walker.
Deep into the offseason, Sports Illustrated believes that the Ravens' receiver depth is their biggest question mark. Luckily for them, a former Offensive Player of the Year happens to be available.
"The Ravens once again head into another training camp with concerns at wide receiver," SI writes. "They lack depth and proven playmakers behind Zay Flowers, last year’s impressive rookie. And they gave Rashod Bateman, their 2021 first-round pick, a two-year extension after three uneven seasons with one year left on his rookie deal. Perhaps they look to sign a free agent wideout such as Michael Thomas."
Thomas, 31, began his career on a torrid pace, surpassing 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons. The best of those seasons came in 2019, when he had an NFL-record 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.
Since then, though, Thomas has been plagued with injuries. He has played just 20 of a possible 68 games over the past four years, and he missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery.
Still, taking a chance on an oft-injured star is essentially what the Ravens did with Beckham last year, and it worked out decently well for them. Perhaps taking a chance on Thomas could be just what Baltimore needs to boost its receiver corps.
