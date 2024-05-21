Ravens' John Harbaugh Unveils Coaching Academy
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is one of the most accomplished coaches in the NFL today, being with the team since 2008 and having a Super Bowl ring to his name.
Now, younger coaches have the opportunity of a lifetime to learn from him. With the support of his father, Jack, brother Jim, and brother-in-law Tom Crean (former Marquette, Indiana and Georgia basketball coach), Harbaugh unveiled the Harbaugh Coaching Academy on Tuesday afternoon.
A 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization, the HCA offers coaching tools for coaches at the youth, high school and collegiate levels, as well as parents and teachers. All the content can be accessed for free at HarbaughCoachingAcademy.org.
"The Harbaugh Coaching Academy has truly been in development since we were kids," John Harbaugh said in a statement, per the Ravens' official site. "HCA was born of thousands of coaching lessons learned over the years. It's a culmination of decades of coaching experience, working with coaches and leaders committed to empowering other coaches who aim to have a greater impact on youth performance and well-being – regardless of the sport."
The website features interviews with some of the NFL's top coaches past and present, including Tony Dungy, Andy Reid and Sean McVay. Additionally, experts with backgrounds in other fields such as military and business are also featured in interviews.
Some topics covered on the site include leadership, tactical instruction, mental health and more.
"There's nothing quite like HCA out there to support and inspire today's coaches to be their best," John Harbaugh said. "Our goal is to share the wisdom and experiences of exceptional coaches and leaders with those who want to learn from them. Collectively, we can reach and empower more people for good than we could on our own."
