Ravens QB Aging Backward?
When the term "journeyman" comes up, Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Josh Johnson will surely be one of the first players to come to mind.
Johnson has been in the NFL since 2008, and to say he's been around the league would be an extreme understatement. The 38-year-old has played for an NFL-record 14 teams throughout his career, and he's been with several of those teams multiple times. In fact, he's now on his third stint with the Ravens alone after re-joining the team last offseason and signing an extension this March.
Johnson has started just nine games in the NFL, and while he's had some memorable moments - such as when he was thrust into action for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFC Championship Game - he's never been anything more than a solid backup.
That said, Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin seems to believe that Johnson is aging like a fine wine.
"I said it in the staff meeting earlier this week, that [Josh Johnson] is aging backwards. For a guy who's getting older, from an arm-strength standpoint [and] his legs, he's found a spring in his step," Martin told reporters. "He's being more elusive, extending plays within the pocket, and just his experience and having seen things before, he's getting through progressions and getting the ball out to the right people on time accurately.
"I really like his growth – it's crazy to say that with the amount of experience he has – but I really like his growth within this offense from Year One to Year Two, and it gave us the confidence to go in saying that he could be QB2 for us."
As Martin alluded to, Johnson is projected to be Baltimore's top backup for Lamar Jackson. The Ravens also have two rookie quarterbacks on the roster in Devin Leary and Emory Jones, so Johnson could be a valuable mentor with his wealth of experience.
Of course, the Ravens hope that Johnson won't see the field too often, as that would mean Jackson stays healthy. If the veteran is thrust into action, at least Baltimore will have a competent quarterback under center.
