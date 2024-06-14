Dolphins Sign Former Ravens DE
Former Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is signing with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
For Campbell, this move is a homecoming of sorts. The veteran defensive end dominated for the Miami Hurricanes in the mid-2000s, and now almost 20 years later, he returns to South Florida as one of the NFL's most-respected players. He'll also reunite with former Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, who became the Dolphins' defensive coordinator earlier this offseason.
Campbell previously played for the Ravens from 2020-2022. In 41 games with the team, he racked up 113 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Just as importantly, the former Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year was a great presence in the locker room for the entire team.
After the Ravens released him last offseason, Campbell spent the 2023 season with the Atlanta Falcons, recording 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on the year. The six-time Pro Bowl selection has also played for the Arizona Cardinals (2008-2016) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2019).
Campbell may be 37, 38 when the regular season begins, but he has shown that he's still more than capable of playing at a high level this late in his career. Now he joins a Dolphins defense that certainly has talent on it, but has underperformed recently. Rest assured, Campbell's mentorship will go a long way towards the Dolphins realizing their potential.
