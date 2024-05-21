Legendary Coach to Speak at Ravens HC Clinic
Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh and former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick were rivals for a very long time, meeting 12 times in 16 years including a pair of AFC Championship Games.
After competing on the field for so long, the two coaches found themselves cooperating off of it on Tuesday.
Belichick accepted Harbaugh's invitation to speak at his annual coaches clinic at the Under Armour Performance Center in Baltimore. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach will be part of a roundtable discussion with Harbaugh, his father Jack Harbaugh and his brother-in-law and former men's basketball coach Tom Crean.
"I'm really honored and thrilled," Harbaugh said of Belichick, per the Ravens' website. "It's just another opportunity to pick his brain. He might try to pick our brain, but there might not be anything in there to find. [laughs]"
The clinic is invite-only and includes roughly 70 coaches from the high school, collegiate and professional level.
Harbaugh has previously referred to Belichick as the "greatest coach of this generation," so getting him as a speaker is a huge deal. The two also have a very strong relationship, with Belichick even recommending Harbaugh to Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti back in 2008.
Belichick and the Patriots agreed to part ways this offseason, ending his legendary 24-year run with the team. He received some interest from the Atlanta Falcons, but ultimately did not land a new gig this time around. The 72-year-old will be a regular part of the Manningcast on Monday Night Football.
