Ravens Insider Shuts Down Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors
Outside of the Derrick Henry signing, the Baltimore Ravens have been relatively quiet in terms of player additions this offseason. It seems like they won't change that mentality any time soon, even for the offseason's hottest trade target.
On Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk officially requested a trade, and the Ravens have occasionally been linked to the 1,300-yard wideout. However, Ryan Mink, editorial director for the Ravens' website, shut down any possibility of Aiyuk coming to Baltimore in a recent mailbag article.
"Hate to burst your bubble, but the Ravens are not trading for Brandon Aiyuk," Mink writes. "While it would of course upgrade the offense (he would upgrade any offense), it doesn't work for Baltimore. I highly doubt Eric DeCosta would give up the trade compensation required to land the star receiver. We're not talking about a Marcus Peters-esque fifth-round pick getting the job done."
Just to acquire Aiyuk, the Ravens would likely have to give up a second-round pick plus a sweetener, either another draft pick or a roster player.
An even bigger hurdle is the cost of extending Aiyuk, who will likely command around $30 million per year on his next contract. The Ravens have just $6.4 million in cap space remaining, but more importantly, they're already projected to be around $2 million over next year's cap, according to Spotrac. They'd have to shed a ton of salary just to make Aiyuk's extension work, which just isn't worth it.
"Mostly, the Ravens aren't in a position to pay Aiyuk what it would take," Mink writes. "He's set to make $14 million this season and is clearly not happy about it. Any trade would likely require a contract extension, and Aiyuk is seeking a contract averaging around $30 million. According to Russell Street Report, the Ravens have about $5.5 million remaining in salary cap space. That's the second least in the league.
"In other words, the Ravens do not have much room to make any significant addition, and taking on Aiyuk's contract would require major cap shuffling."
If the Ravens were to somehow pull off a trade for Aiyuk, then he'd instantly become their No. 1 wide receiver and the best one they've had in a very long time. As great as that would be, it just doesn't seem logistically possible right now.
At the very least, Ravens fans should hope Aiyuk doesn't end up wearing black and gold this season.
