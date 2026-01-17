Ravens Allowing Four Coaches to Leave With John Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens moved on from John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, ending a chapter in the AFC North that included a Super Bowl ring and two NFL MVPs. Now, they're looking for their next head coach, while Harbaugh has already found his next landing spot - and some of his coaches will join him.

Harbaugh isn't expected to be the only Ravens coach headed to the New York Giants this offseason. He'll interview and sign others, ending even more history in Baltimore as he and the Giants begin their run in the NFC.

Sources inside the Baltimore Ravens have told Ravens On SI that up to four of Harbaugh's coaches will interview with him in New York. Offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, and offensive line coach, George Warhop, will be two of the four.

Rumors this offseason has swirled around Monken and quarterback Lamar Jackson, with some saying the reason Harbaugh was let go was due to the offensive coordinator's lack of success. He admitted those faults after the news of Harbaugh.

"I didn’t coach Lamar [Jackson] well enough. I didn’t have as good a relationship as I could have. I didn’t do the things that we needed this year to win enough games," Monken said.

Ravens Coaching Search

The Ravens continue to expand their head coach search, looking to replace Harbaugh before moving on to other assistants that will leave as well. Most recently, the team interviewed former Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel.

Other names include Denver Broncos DC Vance Joseph, Broncos passing game coordinator Davis Webb, Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Kansas City Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver, Washington Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, Minnesota Vikings DC Brian Flores, and Los Angeles Chargers DC Jesse Minter.

They have other names scheduled to interview, including San Francisco 49ers DC Robert Saleh, Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady, Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase, and Rams DC Chris Shula.

Expect the Ravens to speed up their search once all candidates have completed their interviews. But trying to replace a head coach after 18 seasons isn't the easiest job in the world. Baltimore is looking to make the right pick, just like they did last time.

They'll remain patient and dillegent. Once they fill their leadership position, they'll begin looking for replacements for up to four assistant coaches.

