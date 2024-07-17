Five Sleepers Who Can Make Ravens Roster
With the Baltimore Ravens set to begin training camp in a matter of days, any player who hopes to make the roster has one last chance to make their case for a spot.
Most of the players who will make the 53-man roster are obvious candidates, but there are a few sleeper picks who could take a roster spot for themselves. With that in mind, here are five players who could do exactly that in about a month.
WR Malik Cunningham
Cunningham, who the Ravens signed off the New England Patriots' practice squad late last year, officially moved from quarterback to wide receiver earlier this offseason, and he's looked surprisingly natural at his new position. Wide receivers coach Greg Lewis sounded pleased with Cunningham's progress throughout OTAs, and if he keeps it up throughout training camp, perhaps he could even earn a spot on the roster.
WR Dayton Wade
Wade, an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss, faces long odds to make the roster, but it's not impossible. Fullback Patrick Ricard, once an undrafted free agent himself, sung Wade's praises last month, so while it may be a long shot, that reference could go a long way towards his roster chances.
OL TyKeem Doss/Tashawn Manning
Cheating a bit here because Doss and Manning are in extremely similar situations, being undrafted free agents last year who spent the season on the practice squad. The offensive line has been by far the biggest question facing the Ravens this offseason, and while Doss and Manning have no NFL experience so far, it couldn't hhurt to have more options. One of them could easily stick around as a depth option in case of emergency.
LB Malik Hamm
Hamm overcame the odds last year to make the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent, but unfortunately missed the entire season due to injury. Doing so for the second season in a row seems like a very tall order, but the Ravens showed enough belief in the 23-year-old before, so why not give him a second chance.
CB Trayvon Mullen
Baltimore's cornerback room is much deeper with the addition of Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa, so there may be several cuts at this position. Mullen seems like he would be on the chopping block as a backup who didn't play at all last season, and he very well could be. However, he has the unique perk of being Lamar Jackson's cousin, and that connection could be his saving grace.
